Which LatAm telcos are joining GSMA’s Open Gateway project?
Several Latin American operators have announced that they will join GSMA's Open Gateway project, which creates a universal framework of network application programming interfaces (APIs).
A common platform will reduce the dispersion of the application market, making it easier for developers to create applications for mobile networks.
The project, supported by 21 operators around the world, was announced on the first day of the global mobile telecommunication event MWC 2023, being held in Barcelona, Spain.
Telefónica, América Móvil, TIM, Orange and AT&T are the companies operating in Latin America and the Caribbean that have already signed the memorandum of understanding with GSMA.
Telefónica is one of the main promoters of Open Gateway, with CEO José María Álvarez Pallete speaking at MWC about the new open API platform.
When asked about the initiative by BNamericas, José Juan Haro, Telefónica's director of regulation and wholesale business for Latin America, said “[Open Gateway] is something that the Telefónica’s group is interested in doing globally.”
He added that the company is working on the infrastructure side, but could not confirm any time frame for the launch of open APIs in Latin America.
TIM also announced that it will launch Open Gateway in its Italian and Brazilian operations.
In Brazil, the launch of the platform will bring solutions to market based on the Internet of Things network and mobile coverage. This will enable TIM Brasil to further enhance its connectivity service offering for businesses, enabling enterprise and industrial applications, the company said in a release.
"The catalogue of APIs made available to developers will be progressively enhanced starting from the number verification and SIM swap, with progressive enrichment in the following months," the Italian company added.
Meanwhile, América Móvil said that Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico will be the first operations to have open APIs under the umbrella of this project. The company will then extend Open Gateway to other operations in the future.
Over the next 12 months, the initiative will continue through early adoption programs for developers, organized by members of the GSMA.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: ICT (United States)
Emerson’s Majority Owned Subsidiary, AspenTech, Announces Agreement to Acquire Metals and Mining Software Leader Mi...
Acquisition will further AspenTech’s diversification into metals and mining market through end-to-end software provider.
Mitsubishi Power Selects Emerson Software and Technologies for Advanced Clean Energy Storage Hydrogen Hub
Integrated control and safety platform optimizes world’s largest green hydrogen production and storage facility and supports reliable, clean power ...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Digital infovia in Mato Grosso do Sul
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Datacenter in Cancun
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Datacenter in Guadalajara
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: MX2 Data Center Expansion (Phase 2)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Microsoft Cloud Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Second data center for Cloud region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Microsoft Cloud Services
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Oracle Data Center in Mexico
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: South Pacific Submarine Cable (SPSC) (Cable Mistral)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Odata data center in Querétaro (DC QR01)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
Other companies in: ICT (United States)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Amdocs Inc. (Amdocs)
-
Amdocs is a provider of software and services for companies related to communications, media and service providers. The company develops, implements and manages software and ser...
- Company: ININ Corp. (ININ)
- Company: Intcomex, Inc. (Intcomex)
-
Intcomex Corp. (Intcomex) is a multinational firm constituted by the entrepreneurs Anthony Shalom and Michael Shalom in 1989 which is aimed at the distribution of technological ...
- Company: Boston Consulting Group (BCG)
-
Founded in 1963, Boston Consulting Group is a consulting firm based in Boston, Massachusetts. The company delivers integrated solutions through management consulting, technology...
- Company: Comtech EF Data Corporation (Comtech EF Data)
-
Comtech EF Data Corporation (Comtech EF Data) is a global provider of satellite broadband and connectivity optimization established in 1984 as a subsidiary of Comtech Telecommun...
- Company: Harmoni Towers, LLC (Harmoni Towers)
-
Harmoni Towers is a communications infrastructure provider based in Little Rock, Arkansas. The company owns, operates and builds critical infrastructure for the telecommunicatio...
- Company: Expense Reduction Analysts
-
Expense Reduction Analysts is a global consulting firm specializing in cost management for companies of any size and the public sector. With operations in 25 countries and more ...
- Company: HostDime Global Corp., Inc.
- Company: AP Sensing Americas LP (AP Sensing Americas)
-
AP Sensing Americas LP is a provider of distributed optical sensing technology. The company is the US entity of the Boeblingen, Germany-based AP Sensing company. Its product lin...
- Company: CIH Telecommunications Americas, LLC (CIH Telecommunications Americas)
-
CIH Telecommunications Americas is a telecommunications subsidiary of the global private equity group CIH Group, which in turn is a joint initiative between St. Paul Internation...