Paraguay
Press Release

With the disconnection of the last thermal power plant, Paraguay becomes the only country in the world with 100% clean and renewable electricity generation

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, December 30, 2021
Thermo Fuel oils Coal Generation Natural Gas Generation Combined cycle Hydro Dam Bunker oil/Diesel oil Fossil fuels

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address