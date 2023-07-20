With the support of CABEI, studies begin for the development of the David North Corridor Project in Panama under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) modality
Bnamericas Published: Thursday, July 20, 2023
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
25,000+ projects in Latin America.
35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.