YPFB increases from two to three million liters of fuel per day for Santa Cruz
This YPFB statement was translated from Spanish by an automated system
Santa Cruz, Feb 6 (AN/YPFB).- Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos increased the dispatch of fuels from two to three million liters per day for Santa Cruz and the working hours at the Palmasola Plant, in order to avoid unnecessary queues at service stations in the capital of Santa Cruz and the speculation that circulates on social networks.
“We are supplying with more than three million liters for today, in general we are with two million. It can be reflected in the movement we have, the supply is normal. The fuel also left for the provinces of the department of Santa Cruz. We are taking out 35 more tanks," said the vice president of Administration, Contracts and Inspection of the state oil company, Enzo Michel, during a press conference held at the YPFB plant.
"Let the population be calm, speculation makes people load fuel more than usual and this generates a chain effect, so the population is calm, YPFB is fulfilling its role, we are supplying normally," added the YPFB executive. .
The declaration of the Vice President of Deposits was registered after the state oil company overcame the difficulty that arose in the entry of fuels from Peru, due to the social conflict that the country is going through. This forced the reconfiguration of alternative routes in order to guarantee fuel supply in Santa Cruz and the rest of the country.
LOGISTICS
During this day, normal work was observed at the Palmasola Plant, located in the capital of Santa Cruz. The entry and exit of tankers was intense from early hours with the aim of guaranteeing the supply of gasoline and diesel.
The fact was verified by various media outlets in Santa Cruz, who attended a press conference offered by the executive of the state oil company. “There are no quota cuts at service stations. We have a shift that generally begins at six in the morning and ends at ten. Today we started at four in the morning and, surely, when we finish supplying, we will probably do a double shift. Yesterday, Sunday, we had normal operations when the refinery generally does not work," said Michel.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Oil & Gas (Bolivia)
YPFB concentrates gas commercial efforts with Brazil without neglecting commitments with Argentina
YPFB concentrates gas commercial efforts with Brazil without neglecting commitments with Argentina
Gas, fertilizers and electricity on the Bolivia-Brazil bilateral agenda
Gas, fertilizers and electricity on the Bolivia-Brazil bilateral agenda
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Block SEAL-T-214
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Block SEAL-T-207
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Block SEAL-T-206
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Block SEAL-T-205
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Block ES-T-352
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Block ES-T-353
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Block ES-T-362
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Block ES-T-363
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Block ES-T-371
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Block ES-T-380
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Gas Natural de Lima y Callao S.A. (Cálidda)
-
Peruvian company Gas Natural de Lima y Callao S.A. (Cálidda) is engaged the marketing and distribution of natural gas and the development and implementation of projects in the e...
- Company: DNV GL Group
-
DNV GL is a private provider of quality assurance and risk management services created in 2013 by the merger of DNV and GL, and headquartered in Hosik, Norway, which operates in...
- Company: MISC Berhad
- Company: Edison, SpA (Edison)
-
Edison Spa is an energy infrastructure company operating as a subsidiary of the French company EDF Electricité de France S.A., through its Italian affiliate Transalpina di Energ...
- Company: Madalena Energy Argentina
-
Madalena Austral, the local unit of Canadian oil firm Madalena Energy, has production and exploration operations in Argentina, mainly in the Neuquén basin. The company is curren...
- Company: Enap Sipetrol S.A., Sucursal Ecuador (Enap SIPEC)
-
Enap Sipetrol Ecuador is a branch of Chilean national oil company Enap, and started local operations in 2003 with a current output of approximately 13,400b/d. It has service con...
- Company: BSBIOS Paraguay (ECB Group Paraguay)
- Company: Agencia Chilena de Cooperación Internacional para el Desarrollo (AGCID)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: AMCS Corp. (AMCS)
-
Founded in 1998, AMCS Corp. is a global supplier of industrial gas and process plants, technology and engineering services. In addition, AMCS supplies cryogenic industrial gas p...
- Company: CH4 Systems Inc. (CH4 Systems)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...