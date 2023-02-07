This YPFB statement was translated from Spanish by an automated system

Santa Cruz, Feb 6 (AN/YPFB).- Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos increased the dispatch of fuels from two to three million liters per day for Santa Cruz and the working hours at the Palmasola Plant, in order to avoid unnecessary queues at service stations in the capital of Santa Cruz and the speculation that circulates on social networks.

“We are supplying with more than three million liters for today, in general we are with two million. It can be reflected in the movement we have, the supply is normal. The fuel also left for the provinces of the department of Santa Cruz. We are taking out 35 more tanks," said the vice president of Administration, Contracts and Inspection of the state oil company, Enzo Michel, during a press conference held at the YPFB plant.

"Let the population be calm, speculation makes people load fuel more than usual and this generates a chain effect, so the population is calm, YPFB is fulfilling its role, we are supplying normally," added the YPFB executive. .

The declaration of the Vice President of Deposits was registered after the state oil company overcame the difficulty that arose in the entry of fuels from Peru, due to the social conflict that the country is going through. This forced the reconfiguration of alternative routes in order to guarantee fuel supply in Santa Cruz and the rest of the country.

LOGISTICS

During this day, normal work was observed at the Palmasola Plant, located in the capital of Santa Cruz. The entry and exit of tankers was intense from early hours with the aim of guaranteeing the supply of gasoline and diesel.

The fact was verified by various media outlets in Santa Cruz, who attended a press conference offered by the executive of the state oil company. “There are no quota cuts at service stations. We have a shift that generally begins at six in the morning and ends at ten. Today we started at four in the morning and, surely, when we finish supplying, we will probably do a double shift. Yesterday, Sunday, we had normal operations when the refinery generally does not work," said Michel.