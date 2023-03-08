Guest Column

By Cristina Muñoz, technical advisor of the regional cooperation project for the sustainable management of mining resources in the Andean countries, MinSus.

Gender dynamics and power structures are changing and the mining industry is not immune to that: technological advances, the increasing scrutiny of investors to promote responsible supply chains and the increase in demand for minerals to advance the energy transition are important factors in this.

Although the incorporation of women in mining employment has progressed a great deal in the Andean region in the last five years, to date no country has achieved 20% female participation in large-scale mining, continuing the masculinization of the sector.

This is information that is added to that gathered in the global report "Women and the mine of the future" (IGF, ILO, UNDP and iWIM), which identified various global trends in relation to gender dynamics in large-scale mining employment:

Female participation is increasing gradually. For example, in 2008 this indicator in Argentina was around 7%, and in 2022 it increased to 10.5%. You can access more information on the case of Argentina in this study on the analysis of gender in employment and skills in the large-scale mining sector in Argentina.

The industry's own working conditions continue to be a difficulty to promote female employment, since obstacles continue in terms of access to the infrastructure, the conditions of paternity and maternity leave do not ensure the permanence of women in the sector and finally, sexist and discriminatory attitudes towards them prevail.

Women are mainly concentrated in administrative positions, which are most at risk of being replaced by automation in the future, demonstrating a clear gender division of labor.

There is a gap in skills and abilities related to STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) careers, areas that are predicted to have greater employability in mining in the future. The disconnect between the percentage of graduates and the percentage of women from these careers who work in mining indicates that women from this area prefer other sectors.

Female representation in global mining begins to decline between the ages of 35 and 44. For example, in Peru, 58% of women miners are between the ages of 15 and 34, compared with 41% of men. Various studies, such as that by McKinsey and the IGF, demonstrate an inability of the sector to retain women.

In all the countries analyzed, a salary gap can be seen, which is exacerbated by the fact that women are overrepresented in mining jobs with lower salaries.

In 2022, various international organizations launched a feminist agenda for the governance of natural resources that seeks to provide an urgent response to the gaps identified in the framework of a just energy transition.

This is even more important in a context where several of these goals have been stalled due to the disproportionate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on women and the wave of growing conservative opposition to and setbacks in women's sexual and reproductive rights.

In conclusion, it is necessary to promote studies that make it possible to form a baseline of the profiles of women employed in mining and in its supply chain to reduce the gaps, not only in terms of labor insertion of women into the industry, but especially in their promotion, and their permanence on equal terms.

