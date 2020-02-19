Difficulty winning political support in congress and the aggressive attitude of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro in negotiations with both allies and the opposition is putting at risk one of the main priorities of his administration – privatizations and concessions.

Since taking office in January last year, Bolsonaro has promised to privatize dozens of companies as part of an effort to reduce costs and raise cash to face a tricky fiscal situation amid lower tax collection.

The plans include concessions for infrastructure projects and opening up indigenous lands to mining exploration.

During the first year of Bolsonaro's administration, the plans advanced relatively smoothly thanks to the cooperation of a highly fragmented congress. However, now legislators are becoming more reluctant to back the president's agenda.

The powerful head of Brazil’s lower house, Rodrigo Maia (pictured), announced his opposition to a government proposal to fast track privatizations, without prior congressional approval.

According to Maia, the proposal is illegal and any citizen would be able to overturn it in the courts.

Maia, who was considered a key figure behind the approval of a highly unpopular pension reform last year, also said the government will face serious difficulties in approving any privatizations this year due to the municipal elections in October.

“[This year] we will not have major privatizations in Brazil,” said Maia during an event with investors this week. According to the lawmaker, even the planned privatization of power holding Eletrobras is unlikely to take place this year.

MORE HEADWINDS

The plan to allow exploration on indigenous lands by mining, oil and gas, and electric power companies could also face setbacks.

The government recently sent a bill to congress to allow such exploration but Maia said the issue will have to be discussed in depth.

“We'll leave this on the table to deal with it at the appropriate time, to open the debate on how to regulate [exploration]," he said in a lower house statement.

Congress will also be decisive this year in deciding the fate of tax and administrative reforms. The tax reform is considered important to reduce bureaucracy while the administrative reform is designed to cut costs as it would reduce benefits of public employees.

PETROBRAS ISSUE

The reluctance in congress to advance with the privatization agenda could also impact the government's plan to reduce the role of federal oil and gas company Petrobras.

During the previous administration of Michel Temer, Petrobras launched an aggressive strategy to sell subsidiaries in order to reduce its debt.

Selling subsidiaries was a way to privatize parts of the company without the need for congressional approval. The strategy worked well initially but is now facing resistance.

A partial strike at Petrobras against the closure of the company’s fertilizer unit Fábrica de Fertilizantes Nitrogenados (Fafen) and the laying off of workers will complete 20 days later this week.

The strike has not affected production but the company has said some vacations will be suspended under an emergency plan if the protest continues.

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and his leftist Workers Party (PT) announced their support for the strike and highlighted opposition to the privatizations.

“Oil workers want to negotiate. What we're going to demand is the suspension of layoffs and we want to fight in congress the privatizations,” said Gleisi Hoffman, a lawmaker and president of the PT.