Brazilian telco Oi files for another judicial protection
Brazilian telco Oi is about to undergo another restructuring, a month after exiting a six-year judicial reorganization, the second largest in the country's history.
The company filed on Wednesday an urgent injunctive relief with the corporate court in Rio de Janeiro that was responsible for its case to prevent its assets from being blocked at the request of some of its creditors.
Oi called for the “suspension of the enforceability of certain obligations assumed by the company, aiming to protect its cash and, consequently, the continuity of negotiations with its creditors in a balanced and transparent manner,” the company said in a statement.
Oi's lawyers suggested the next step should be a new judicial protection request.
“Grupo Oi seeks to ensure, through the filing of this injunction, the emergency preservation of its business activities, in order to allow the new stage of its restructuring in a judicial recovery process to be filed within the legal term,” said the petition, according to media reports.
When it first filed for bankruptcy protection in June 2016, Oi’s debt surpassed 65bn reais (US$12.8bn), leading to the biggest corporate restructuring process ever in the Latin American telecoms market and the second biggest among all corporates in Brazil.
By September, following asset sales, divestments and cost-cutting measures, net debt had fallen to 18.3bn reais, with gross debt of 21.9bn reais.
But Oi has run into trouble with the creditors of these debts, which are, according to the company, mainly related to (non-operational) financial expenses. The company was unable to reach an off-court debt deal with these creditors, which include national banks.
PANDEMIC, DOLLAR, REGULATION TO BLAME
The urgent injunctive relief was necessary because Oi said it might be unable to service debts due next week.
The non-payment of more than 600mn reais due on February 5 would trigger the early maturity of almost all the financial debt because of contract clauses, according to Oi's lawyers. Most of the debt is dollar-denominated, subject to exchange rate fluctuations.
Ultimately, they said, there would be a risk for suppliers cutting essential services.
Oi's underlying arguments are also that the scenario has changed since the first debt negotiation plan agreed with creditors years ago.
First was the health crisis. The company cites the inflation and the ensuing rise in interest rates resulting from the pandemic, as well as higher than expected FX pressures stemming from the macro environment.
Regulatory changes, such as one that made it possible to end the concession of fixed telephony, a service that entails high costs for the company, have not yet had an effect.
Oi and other fixed concessionaires are still in an arbitration process with regulator Anatel over who receives what, and how much, after the termination of the public service regime.
In a recent interview with BNamericas, Anatel’s president Carlos Baigorri listed Oi's situation as one of the most pressing items on the watchdog’s agenda for the year.
“Oi's situation, as is well known, is becoming increasingly complicated. The company has come out of bankruptcy protection but it still has a significant debt challenge,” Baigorri said.
After exiting the previous judicial reorganization, Oi’s president Rodrigo Abreu highlighted "highly critical challenges" that still lied ahead for the telco.
Abreu cited the growth of operations and the development of new revenue sources, the regulatory discussions on the fixed telephony concession, negotiations with creditors and the future of Oi's legacy networks, among others.
"We have a new Oi, lighter, whose strategy is the expansion of fiber optics and digital services, in line with the growth trend of digitization in all sectors of the economy. We will pursue the vision of taking the company to the forefront of the fiber connections market, with very high-speed broadband, accompanied by digital and IT solutions for people and companies throughout Brazil," Abreu said in a statement.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: ICT (Brazil)
Brazil’s Telecall expands fiber to interconnect new Rio datacenters
"The company is also planning to launch a FTTH service, using the infrastructure of a neutral fiber operator, and to grow its MVNO market share", B...
Brazil clears Aligned Data Centers' acquisition of Odata
Antitrust agency Cade said the transaction will not harm competition in the business segments where the firms operate.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Hortolândia Data Center Extension 6
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Hortolândia Data Center Extension 5
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Cable submarino Firmina
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Data Center in Porto Alegre (SPOAPA01)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: North Connected Program
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Humboldt Project (Trans-Pacific Submarine Cable, Asia-South America)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Optical Mesh - Santos Basin
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Norte Conectado Program (Infovia 01)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Norte Conectado Program (Infovia 02)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Norte Conectado Program (Infovia 04)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
Other companies in: ICT (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Hispamar Satélites S.A. (Hispamar Satélites)
-
Hispamar Satélites (Hispamar) is located in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and is a subsidiary of Hispasat Group, a Spanish telecommunication satellite operator. Hispamar was founded in...
- Company: Ascenty Data Centers e Telecomunicações S.A. (Ascenty)
-
Brazilian data center infrastructure and connectivity solutions provider Ascenty Data Centers e Telecomunicações S.A. (Ascenty) was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in the c...
- Company: Oi S.A. (Oi)
-
Oi is a Brazilian quad-play telco established in 1998. Its service portfolio includes fixed-line and mobile telephony, broadband, pay-TV, Internet and others for residential cli...
- Company: Tivit Terceirização de Processos, Serviços e Tecnologia S.A. (Tivit)
-
Brazilian integrated technology firm Tivit Terceirização de Processos, Serviços e Tecnologia S.A. (Tivit) offers end-to-end solutions to a wide range of industries, including fi...
- Company: Brisanet Telecomunicações S.A. (Brisanet)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by BNamericas’ content team. However, it may have been au...
- Company: Lev Brasil