The post-lockdown recovery of the Mexican economy hit a rough patch in late 2020 with slowing loan growth and weakening dynamism in the manufacturing sector, according to bank regulator data and private sector analysts.

Vaccinations began to roll out last month, and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) restated over the weekend the government’s goal to have all adults over the age of 60 inoculated by March, but the pandemic continues to unleash impacts on the economy.

Key regions are in near-lockdown once again including in Mexico City and the surrounding Mexico state where hospitals continue to operate at maximum capacity despite efforts by the federal government and the private sector to install additional beds and facilities to accommodate the recent upsurge in infections.

“Everybody expects positive GDP growth rates in 2021,” wrote Banorte analysts in a note. “In the case of Mexico, we expect GDP to grow 4.1% in 2021, from a 9.0% decline in 2020, the worst since 1932,” providing the following graphic showing an expected rebound in 2Q21.

“The economy might continue to behave in an intermittent fashion, as long as there is not a significant share of the population vaccinated,” Banorte said.

Manufacturing and financial sector data also suggests the recovery was already showing signs of stalling ahead of December’s new restrictions.

Mexico’s finance executives association (IMEF) reported Monday that its chief manufacturing sector indicator dropped 0.2 points to 48.7 in December, putting the it in contraction territory (<50) for the nineteenth consecutive month.

The indicator fell 0.7 points in November after seeing positive movement in four of the five preceding months.

In a statement, IMEF said the indicator suggests “that the revival of economic activity, registered in the months after the initial impact of the pandemic, continues to be hesitant and, on the margin, has lost momentum.”

Loan book contraction

Bank regulator CNBV data for November shows the sector-wide loan book contracting for the fourth consecutive month on an annual basis, dropping 4.2% to 5.22tn pesos (US$262bn).

The contraction was the strongest for any month since the 6.8% drop in February 2010 in the wake of the global financial crisis. The 11.0% drop in consumer credit in November was the steepest since the same month in 2010, when it dropped by nearly 17%.

Credit card lending fell 13% in November – the most since February 2009 – while payroll loans dropped 5.9%, the highest decline on record.

Business lending fell 4.8%, from the 2.0% decline in October.

One of only two areas of growth in the month was government lending, which rose 2.2% year-on-year, likely boosted by the long-awaited PPP project rollout in the infrastructure and energy sectors.

And mortgages also saw an improvement, growing 5.1% year-on-year, including a 6.9% increase in residential home loans – possibly assisted by aggressive new commercial bank initiatives to lower interest rates on mortgages.

That did not help to improve home loans on government-backed housing projects (-13.9% y-o-y in November) or those supported by federal lender programs, such as Infonavit or Fovissste (-8.6%).

Pictured: A military nurse administers the Pfizer vaccine to a health worker during the country's first stage of vaccination on December 31 in Mexico City.