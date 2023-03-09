Miners looking to make Brazil a global powerhouse for the energy transition
Brazilian mining stakeholders are looking to make the country a global powerhouse in the production of strategic minerals for the energy transition and food security.
Recognized globally for its production of high quality iron ore, Brazil also has huge potential for copper, graphite, lithium, nickel, phosphate, potassium, uranium and rare earth elements.
"Brazil is already on the radar of global investment funds interested in exploring the country's potential in minerals associated with the energy transition," Miguel Nery, director of mineral exploration and mining association ABPM, told BNamericas.
"It’s also important to mention that in addition to the potential, we see signs from the government of reinforcing the sector's regulations to attract more investments."
As part of these efforts, government officials and business leaders presented the country's potential at the world’s largest exploration and mining convention, the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC 2023) held this week in Toronto.
“Brazil has immense potential, and if realized, it could make us global players in all these commodities," said Marcelo Esteves Almeida, head of the mineral resources department at Brazil’s geological service (SGB), in a statement.
SGB drew up a guide containing maps with the location of critical mineral deposits for the energy transition and food security, linked with production of fertilizers.
“It is the first time that we prepare material of this nature, on the potential of these minerals in Brazil, for the PDAC. We show the location of the deposits, geological context and types of deposits,” said Guilherme Ferreira, head of the economic geology area at SGB.
The guide can be seen here.
Brazil is the world’s second largest producer of iron ore, most of which is exported to China.
Now, the country is looking to diversify its mining industry and attract investments.
“The scale and composition of demand for minerals and metals is already changing as a result of this trend [the energy transition]. For Brazil to be compatible with its potential, it is fundamentally necessary to establish public and private capital partnerships for investments in mining, including involving the stock exchange," said Raul Jungmann, the president of mining association Ibram, in a statement during his participation at PDAC.
According to the mines and energy ministry, Brazil currently has the seventh largest uranium reserves in the world and is among the top six countries in global lithium extraction, in addition to having 22% of global graphite reserves. The country is also the third largest in terms of nickel reserves.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)
Vale concludes its first acquisition of carbon credits
The Brazilian iron ore giant acquired the credits from Grupo Algar.
Junior exploration roundup: GoGold, Rugby, AbraSilver and more
Companies operating in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico provide updates.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Colíder
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Minério de Ferro Lagoa Real
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Mina Braúna Transition to Vertical Mining (VMINE)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
21 hours ago
- Project: Jacobina Phase 3 Expansion
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Piauí (PNP 1000)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Cerrado Verde - Plant 3
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Apolo
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Volta Grande
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Ouro Natividade
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Diamante Santo Inácio
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Cedro Mineração Ltda. (Cedro Mineração)
-
Cedro Mineração is a Brazilian mining company specialized in the extraction, processing and commercialization of iron ore. Cedro was founded in 2018 and in 2020 it acquired the ...
- Company: JV Meridian Mineração Jaburi S.A. - Orosur Mining (JV Meridian Mineração Jaburi - Orosur Mining)
-
Meridian Jaburi Mining SA - Orosur Mining JV is a joint venture between Meridian Jaburi Mining SA and Orosur Mining Inc. for the implementation of the Ariquemes project, which i...
- Company: Brazil Iron Ltd. (Brazil Iron Mineração)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Inbras
- Company: Centro de Tecnologia Mineral - CETEM
- Company: Sumitomo Corporation do Brasil S.A. (Sumitomo Brasil)
-
Founded in 1970, Sumitomo Corporation do Brasil, the local entity of Japanese conglomerate Sumitomo, operates in a diversity of sectors, such as metals and mineral resources, ch...
- Company: Mineraҫão Caraíba S.A. (MCSA)
- Company: Mineração Pirâmide Participações Ltda. (MPP)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Auxico Resources - Cemal JV
-
Auxico Resources - CEMAL JV is a company formed by Cooperativa Tinnifera de Mineradores da Amazônia Legal Ltda, and Auxico Resources Canada Inc. for the execution of the Tin Tai...
- Company: Sun Coke East Servicios de Coquelificaçäo Ltda. (SunCoke Energy Brasil)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...