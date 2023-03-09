Brazilian mining stakeholders are looking to make the country a global powerhouse in the production of strategic minerals for the energy transition and food security.

Recognized globally for its production of high quality iron ore, Brazil also has huge potential for copper, graphite, lithium, nickel, phosphate, potassium, uranium and rare earth elements.

"Brazil is already on the radar of global investment funds interested in exploring the country's potential in minerals associated with the energy transition," Miguel Nery, director of mineral exploration and mining association ABPM, told BNamericas.

"It’s also important to mention that in addition to the potential, we see signs from the government of reinforcing the sector's regulations to attract more investments."

As part of these efforts, government officials and business leaders presented the country's potential at the world’s largest exploration and mining convention, the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC 2023) held this week in Toronto.

“Brazil has immense potential, and if realized, it could make us global players in all these commodities," said Marcelo Esteves Almeida, head of the mineral resources department at Brazil’s geological service (SGB), in a statement.

SGB drew up a guide containing maps with the location of critical mineral deposits for the energy transition and food security, linked with production of fertilizers.

“It is the first time that we prepare material of this nature, on the potential of these minerals in Brazil, for the PDAC. We show the location of the deposits, geological context and types of deposits,” said Guilherme Ferreira, head of the economic geology area at SGB.

The guide can be seen here.

Brazil is the world’s second largest producer of iron ore, most of which is exported to China.

Now, the country is looking to diversify its mining industry and attract investments.

“The scale and composition of demand for minerals and metals is already changing as a result of this trend [the energy transition]. For Brazil to be compatible with its potential, it is fundamentally necessary to establish public and private capital partnerships for investments in mining, including involving the stock exchange," said Raul Jungmann, the president of mining association Ibram, in a statement during his participation at PDAC.

According to the mines and energy ministry, Brazil currently has the seventh largest uranium reserves in the world and is among the top six countries in global lithium extraction, in addition to having 22% of global graphite reserves. The country is also the third largest in terms of nickel reserves.