Brazil
Analysis

São Paulo state to pull in up to US$1bn for solar projects

Bnamericas Published: Monday, March 06, 2023
Distributed Generation Taxes & Subsidies Capacity Market Prices and Forecasts Photovoltaic Capex
São Paulo state to pull in up to US$1bn for solar projects

São Paulo state is expected to attract 4bn-5bn reais (US$770-965mn) for PV solar power projects in 2023, Pedro Drummond, the local coordinator of Brazil’s solar power association Absolar, told BNamericas.  

One of the drivers of these investments is the exemption of the state ICMS tax on solar equipment for projects with up to 5MW of installed capacity, which was passed last week by the São Paulo state government. 

In force until the end of 2024, the decree confirms a decision published by the national treasury policy council (Confaz) in 2022. 

Drummond said the exemption would align São Paulo legislation with that already in effect in Minas Gerais, which has made great strides in distributed generation (DG) capacity.

“São Paulo has just surpassed Minas Gerais in DG and the ICMS exemption will tend to improve the attractiveness of projects because it will reduce the time of return on investments, especially for large-scale projects,” he said. 

According to the Absolar representative, São Paulo recently reached 2,437MW of DG capacity, compared with 2,434MW in Minas Gerais. 

The two other states in Brazil’s southeast region, Rio de Janeiro (687MW of DG capacity) and Espírito Santo (378MW), already had ICMS exemptions for solar power equipment.

Guilherme Chrispim, president of the local distributed generation association (ABGD), believes that São Paulo will further increase its competitiveness in distributed generation. 

“São Paulo had been performing well due to a significant per-capita consumption, a high industrial level and a purchasing power that can better access the possibilities of DG. Now, with this decree, this should expand even more, with growing investments,” he told BNamericas. 

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Electric Power

Colombia assigns 7,500MW of grid capacity

Colombia assigns 7,500MW of grid capacity

Solar and wind developments were the major beneficiaries, according to energy ministry planning unit UPME. 

Argentina launches Catamarca transmission tender

Argentina launches Catamarca transmission tender

Plus, a developer submits a US$220mn Chile renewables-storage project for evaluation, Uruguay covers 25% of demand with imports, and people registe...

Dominican Republic: Energy and Mines and the Ministry of Education will install solar panels in more than 300 schools in the country

Dominican Republic: Energy and Mines and the Ministry of Education will install solar panels in more than 300 schoo...

Grupo ICE improves international credit rating granted by Fitch

Grupo ICE improves international credit rating granted by Fitch

Permitting begins for 700MWp Enel solar project in Peru

Permitting begins for 700MWp Enel solar project in Peru

The role of energy efficiency in the transition

The role of energy efficiency in the transition

Czech it out: Solek's clean energy strategy for Chile

Czech it out: Solek's clean energy strategy for Chile

São Paulo state to pull in up to US$1bn for solar projects

São Paulo state to pull in up to US$1bn for solar projects

ABB signs partnership with the Government of Ceará for the development of green hydrogen

ABB signs partnership with the Government of Ceará for the development of green hydrogen

Paraguay: Reception of power transformers for the machining of Aña Cuá

Paraguay: Reception of power transformers for the machining of Aña Cuá

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Electric Power

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies

Get key information on thousands of companies in Latin America, from projects, to contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: J&A Garrigues, S.L.P.  (Garrigues)
  • J&A Garrigues, S.L.P. (Garrigues) is an international legal and tax services firm that provides business law advice. Since its creation in 1941, the company operate in thirteen ...

Latest news

Spotlight: The ups and downs of Telefónica in LatAm

Spotlight: The ups and downs of Telefónica in LatAm

How are electronic payment companies faring in Latin America?

How are electronic payment companies faring in Latin America?

Colombia assigns 7,500MW of grid capacity

Colombia assigns 7,500MW of grid capacity

Argentina launches Catamarca transmission tender

Argentina launches Catamarca transmission tender

Dominican Republic: Energy and Mines and the Ministry of Education will install solar panels in more than 300 schools in the country

Dominican Republic: Energy and Mines and the Ministry of Education will insta...