Brazil
Analysis

Spotlight: Petrobras’ Comperj complex

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, December 19, 2019
Natural gas Suspensions Licensing & Concessions Gas Processing Crude oil Economics Brent Liquefaction Legislation & Regulation Labor issues / Strikes Deepwater Privatization Gas pipelines Refineries Legal issues / Legal Advice Logistics
Spotlight: Petrobras’ Comperj complex

Brazil's state oil company Petrobras is changing plans for its Comperj petrochemical complex in Rio de Janeiro state as studies concluded a partnership with Chinese CNPC to build the 165,000b/d oil refinery in the area was not feasible.

More feasible options emerged including a thermopower plant in the project and some lubricant production units integrating with the Reduc refinery. The plant could be fueled by natural gas produced in pre-salt fields. Both projects, however, depend on partnerships, as Petrobras has slashed its downstream investments to focus on pre-salt exploration and production.

Currently, works at Comperj include the construction of the Rota 3 pipeline, which will connect Santos basin fields to a 21Mm3/d natural gas processing unit (UPGN) within the complex.

The expectation is that other companies in the pre-salt fields, such as Shell, Equinor and Total, become interested in participating in the thermopower plant development, as they are also seeking solutions for the gas they will produce in the basin.

Norway's Equinor and Petrobras, for example, have already signed a memorandum of understanding which includes studies for natural gas projects at Comperj. The Brazilian company had already shown interest in developing new thermopower plants and could include the project in the upcoming 2020 energy generation tenders.

Chinese companies also seem interested as, apart from CNPC, Shandong Kerui group has been participating, too. Shandong formed a consortium with local firm Método Potencial and is now responsible for building the UPGN.

THE COMPLEX

Comperj has a long history of issues, though. Construction began in 2008 and the original start-up date was set for 2013. But environmental licensing issues, strikes and expropriation processes for transporting special equipment caused several delays. Works were halted in October 2015 after Lava Jato anti-corruption investigators found Iesa and Queiroz Galvão paid bribes to win the construction tender.

Moreover, investigations also pointed out that former Rio de Janeiro governor Sérgio Cabral took at least 2.7mn reais (US$800,000) in bribes from constructor Andrade Gutierrez in return for lucrative Comperj contracts. And Petrobras director Paulo Roberto Costa who led the project is now in jail.

Works for the processing unit restarted this year and are due to be completed by 2021. Original plans also included the construction of a second refinery, which has been scrapped.

The entire complex was originally set to complete in December 2013, but Petrobras has not provided completion estimates since 2016. Costs were estimated at US$6.5bn. Yet, three years ago, when the company last provided an update, the figure was US$48bn already.

Comperj was planned to help reduce Brazil's rising dependence on oil derivative imports, which could reach 1.20Mb/d by 2030. However, as both refineries that were supposed to become part of the complex have been canceled, Comperj is now more likely to turn into a logistics solution for the natural gas produced in pre-salt areas.

To continue reading, subscribe to BNamericas to get all the information in this article and access to related news items and reports.

News in: Petrochemicals (Brazil)

Petrobras announces the closing of Pasadena refinery sale

Petrobras announces the closing of Pasadena refinery sale

Petrobras announces the closing of Pasadena refinery sale

Petrobras signed a Revolving Credit Facility of US$ 3.25 billion

Petrobras signed a Revolving Credit Facility of US$ 3.25 billion

Petrobras signed a Revolving Credit Facility of US$ 3.25 billion

Mothballing of the fertilizer plant in Bahia

Mothballing of the fertilizer plant in Bahia

Bolivia negotiates 10 commercial agreements with private clients for the sale of gas

Bolivia negotiates 10 commercial agreements with private clients for the sale of gas

Mosaic earnings boosted by Vale Fertilizantes acquisition

Mosaic earnings boosted by Vale Fertilizantes acquisition

Petrobras reserves hit lowest level since 2001

Petrobras reserves hit lowest level since 2001

Chevron Agrees with Petrobras to Buy Pasadena Refinery System for $350 Million

Chevron Agrees with Petrobras to Buy Pasadena Refinery System for $350 Million

Argentina authorizes Total, Pan American gas exports

Argentina authorizes Total, Pan American gas exports

Brazil releases schedule for Gasbol pipeline tender

Brazil releases schedule for Gasbol pipeline tender

BR Distribuidora launches process to sell gas logistics firm

BR Distribuidora launches process to sell gas logistics firm

See more news

Subscribe to BNamericas and gain access to thousands of project profiles, key contacts and news.

Other projects

Get key information on thousands of projects in Latin America, from current stage, to capex, related companies, key contacts and more.

  • Project: La Colosa
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 3 days ago

Other companies in: Petrochemicals (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Petrochemicals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Odebrecht S.A.  (Odebrecht)
  • Founded in 1944, Odebrecht is a Brazilian holding company that operates in 14 countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Dominican Republic...
  • Company: Resitec S.A.  (Resitec)
  • *This is an archived company in the BNamericas database. If you need an update on this company and its operations, please Ask Us.* With a history stretching back nearly 30 years...

Our latest reports

Will Things Get Worse in Latin America? Will Things Get Worse in Latin America?
US$399
Opportunities beckon in new Latin American markets Opportunities beckon in new Latin American markets
US$399
A New Dawn For Latin America A New Dawn For Latin America
US$399
Economic and Social Turmoil to Weigh on Investm... Economic and Social Turmoil to Weigh on Investments
US$399
Total to pay:
Selected item:
Secure payment system.
Payment detail
Create an account on BNamericas
Payment
What is this?

Latest news

Five Panama infrastructure projects to keep an eye on in 2020

Five Panama infrastructure projects to keep an eye on in 2020

Will Argentina become a US-Venezuela intermediary?

Will Argentina become a US-Venezuela intermediary?

Electric power roundup: Voltalia inks Brazil deal, GAM Capital acquires Caribbean wind stakes

Electric power roundup: Voltalia inks Brazil deal, GAM Capital acquires Carib...

Outage won’t hit Norsk Hydro Brazil ops as hard as embargo

Outage won’t hit Norsk Hydro Brazil ops as hard as embargo

Oil & Gas roundup: Brazil pre-salt JV, Colombia gas output spike, Argentina E&P rights

Oil & Gas roundup: Brazil pre-salt JV, Colombia gas output spike, Argentina E...