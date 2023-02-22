Brazil’s green hydrogen market is shaping up, with several deals involving the construction of plants in the south and northeast.

More impetus is expected as the government is pursuing a solid environmental agenda, which is likely to impact federal oil firm Petrobras’ strategy.

However, to prosper, regulatory gaps must be filled, according to regulatory experts Danielle Valois (pictured, left), a partner, and Gabriela Fischer, who is an associate at Trench Rossi Watanabe law firm.

Danielle Valois

Asked about the implications for Petrobras, Valois said, “the government has been signaling the position of more strongly engaging Petrobras in the energy transition, as we’ve seen with the other major oil companies around the world. Therefore, the trend is that the interest of the state-run company in hydrogen will grow, as investments in other areas besides the pre-salt are prioritized again.”

She added, “in the same sense, the performance of former senator Jean Paul Prates, responsible for the hydrogen bill and now CEO of Petrobras, should be highlighted, reinforcing the signal that issues related to the energy transition will be paramount in the government.”

Regarding regulations, “gray hydrogen [obtained by using fossil fuels] is widely used in Brazil, so there’s already a sufficient regulatory framework for the development of these projects. However, for green hydrogen some regulatory gaps can be filled, especially considering a regulation that fosters demand, which, today, remains more expensive compared to gray hydrogen. One possible option is blending, by injecting the hydrogen into the existing gas infrastructure.”

“Considering the current cost difference between a gray hydrogen project and a green hydrogen project, this industry may have to be subsidized. But the most important thing is to think how these subsidies will be structured so as not to burden other links in the chain. The use of resources from the research and development clauses of the electric power and oil and gas sectors seems an interesting strategy,” she said.

“Another extremely relevant point and in need of regulation is the certification of hydrogen as green. It’s important that the certification criteria adopted be aligned with international parameters to guarantee that the hydrogen produced in Brazil can access the international market that is forming.”

Gabriela Fischer

“Federal bill 725/2022, known as the hydrogen bill, is an interesting starting point, but it still leaves many questions open that will need to be debated and resolved. For example, there is still a big discussion about the definition of low-carbon hydrogen, what characteristics the project needs to have to be configured as such etc. All this is relevant for the purposes of certification and access to the international market.”

Another problem relates to the “attribution of regulatory power to [oil and gas watchdog] ANP. The green hydrogen value chain can permeate the competence of diverse agencies, such as [electric power watchdog] Aneel and [water regulator] ANA, in a classic example of the so-called sector coupling.”

“So the convenience and necessity of attributing the regulation entirely to ANP should be evaluated, as well as the real capacity of the agency to have resources for such regulation and inspection,” she said.

“In general terms, green hydrogen has been gaining momentum since the end of 2020, when the debate definitely entered the agenda of companies and governments. Since then, several projects have been announced around the country and advances have been made towards the establishment of a national program and the initiation of regulatory debates in the sector, but they are still incipient.”

“The public consultation of the three-year work plan of the national hydrogen program was extended through February 28. This debate is expected to intensify.”