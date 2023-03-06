Brazil’s Petrobras has more than 20 divestment processes that could be canceled due to a change in its strategic orientation.

Last week, the mines and energy ministry (MME) requested that the federal oil firm halt the sale of assets for 90 days starting March 1.

The request was made due to the reassessment of the country’s energy policy and the new composition of the national energy policy council (CNPE), which is part of the ministry.

This may even affect sale processes that have had their contracts signed but have not been concluded.

The assets at stake are the divestments of Petrobras’ lubricants refinery Lubnor (pictured), the Potiguar and Norte Capixaba onshore hubs, the Golfinho/Camarupim offshore hub in Espírito Santo, and the Pescada shallow water hub in Rio Grande do Norte.

Lubnor was sold to Grepar Participações in May 2022 for US$34mn, but the operation is pending approval from antitrust authority Cade.

The sale contract for the Potiguar hub was inked in January 2022 with 3R Petroleum for US$1.38bn, and the transfer of Petrobras’ stake is being analyzed by sector watchdog ANP.

The regulator is also assessing the sales of the Norte Capixaba hub, the Golfinho and Camarupim fields and the Pescada hub, whose contracts were signed with Seacrest Petróleo (US$544mn), BW Energy (US$75mn) and 3R Petroleum (US$1.5mn), respectively.

Asking not to be identified, a local lawyer told BNamericas that the cancellation of the contracts signed could lead to legal disputes.

In the bidding stage are the sales of:

– Colombia Combustibles (Pecoco), in Colombia

– Mineral rights in Amazonas state

– Metanor petrochemical company

– Petrobras Biocombustível (PBIO)

– Transportadora Bolívia Brasil de Gás Natural (TBG) and Transportadora Sulbrasileira de Gás (TSB)

– Suape II and Brasympe electric power firms

– Gulf of Mexico fields

– Bahia Terra onshore hub

– Ceará shallow water hub

– Garoupa shallow water hub, in Rio de Janeiro

– Manati shallow water field, in Bahia

– Tartaruga onshore field, in Sergipe

– Tambaú and Uruguá Santos basin fields

In the teaser or non-binding stage are the following divestments:

– Araucária thermal plant (UEGA), in Paraná

– Abreu e Lima refinery (Rnest), in Pernambuco

– Presidente Getúlio Vargas refinery (Repar), in Paraná

– Alberto Pasqualini refinery (Refap), in Rio Grande do Sul

– Onshore fiber optic network

– Petrobras Operaciones (POSA) in Argentina

CONTEXT

The suspension of some Petrobras divestments had been expected, as President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva considers it of strategic importance that the company remains an integrated upstream and downstream group.

Since Lula’s election in October, the company canceled the sales of its Araucária Nitrogenados (Ansa) fertilizer plant in Paraná, the Gabriel Passos (Regap) refinery in Minas Gerais, and the Canoas gas and diesel-fired plant in Rio Grande do Sul.

Since the Workers party (PT) leader’s term began on January 1, only one divestment process has been concluded: the sale of the Albacora Leste offshore field to PRIO (formerly PetroRio), for US$2.2bn.