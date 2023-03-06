Brazil
Analysis

Which Petrobras divestments are potentially at risk?

Bnamericas Published: Monday, March 06, 2023
Shallow waters Downstream Company Midstream Company Politics Gas pipelines Upstream Company Deepwater Refineries Oil & Gas Companies Onshore Crude oil Privatization Biofuels Conventionals Natural Gas
Which Petrobras divestments are potentially at risk?

Brazil’s Petrobras has more than 20 divestment processes that could be canceled due to a change in its strategic orientation. 

Last week, the mines and energy ministry (MME) requested that the federal oil firm halt the sale of assets for 90 days starting March 1. 

The request was made due to the reassessment of the country’s energy policy and the new composition of the national energy policy council (CNPE), which is part of the ministry.

This may even affect sale processes that have had their contracts signed but have not been concluded. 

The assets at stake are the divestments of Petrobras’ lubricants refinery Lubnor (pictured), the Potiguar and Norte Capixaba onshore hubs, the Golfinho/Camarupim offshore hub in Espírito Santo, and the Pescada shallow water hub in Rio Grande do Norte. 

Lubnor was sold to Grepar Participações in May 2022 for US$34mn, but the operation is pending approval from antitrust authority Cade

The sale contract for the Potiguar hub was inked in January 2022 with 3R Petroleum for US$1.38bn, and the transfer of Petrobras’ stake is being analyzed by sector watchdog ANP

The regulator is also assessing the sales of the Norte Capixaba hub, the Golfinho and Camarupim fields and the Pescada hub, whose contracts were signed with Seacrest Petróleo (US$544mn), BW Energy (US$75mn) and 3R Petroleum (US$1.5mn), respectively.

Asking not to be identified, a local lawyer told BNamericas that the cancellation of the contracts signed could lead to legal disputes. 

In the bidding stage are the sales of: 

– Colombia Combustibles (Pecoco), in Colombia

– Mineral rights in Amazonas state

– Metanor petrochemical company

– Petrobras Biocombustível (PBIO)

– Transportadora Bolívia Brasil de Gás Natural (TBG) and Transportadora Sulbrasileira de Gás (TSB)

Suape II and Brasympe electric power firms

– Gulf of Mexico fields

– Bahia Terra onshore hub

– Ceará shallow water hub

– Garoupa shallow water hub, in Rio de Janeiro

– Manati shallow water field, in Bahia

– Tartaruga onshore field, in Sergipe 

– Tambaú and Uruguá Santos basin fields

In the teaser or non-binding stage are the following divestments:

– Araucária thermal plant (UEGA), in Paraná

– Abreu e Lima refinery (Rnest), in Pernambuco

– Presidente Getúlio Vargas refinery (Repar), in Paraná

– Alberto Pasqualini refinery (Refap), in Rio Grande do Sul

– Onshore fiber optic network

– Petrobras Operaciones (POSA) in Argentina

CONTEXT

The suspension of some Petrobras divestments had been expected, as President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva considers it of strategic importance that the company remains an integrated upstream and downstream group.

Since Lula’s election in October, the company canceled the sales of its Araucária Nitrogenados (Ansa) fertilizer plant in Paraná, the Gabriel Passos (Regap) refinery in Minas Gerais, and the Canoas gas and diesel-fired plant in Rio Grande do Sul.

Since the Workers party (PT) leader’s term began on January 1, only one divestment process has been concluded: the sale of the Albacora Leste offshore field to PRIO (formerly PetroRio), for US$2.2bn.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)

Which Petrobras divestments are potentially at risk?

Which Petrobras divestments are potentially at risk?

The Brazilian state-run oil firm has more than 20 sale processes that could be canceled.

How German rail firm Deutsche Bahn grows its Brazilian logistics footprint

How German rail firm Deutsche Bahn grows its Brazilian logistics footprint

Niko Warbanoff, CEO of Deutsche Bahn's global engineering and consulting unit, talks BNamericas through a US$3bn logistics and green hydrogen project.

ABB signs partnership with the Government of Ceará for the development of green hydrogen

ABB signs partnership with the Government of Ceará for the development of green hydrogen

Snapshot: Petrobras’ booming tech investments

Snapshot: Petrobras’ booming tech investments

Brazil to unify E&P licensing system

Brazil to unify E&P licensing system

Voltalia signs a Memorandum of Understanding for the development of a green hydrogen production project in Rio Grande do Norte

Voltalia signs a Memorandum of Understanding for the development of a green hydrogen production project in Rio Gran...

Future Petrobras results likely to be affected by new strategic orientation

Future Petrobras results likely to be affected by new strategic orientation

Brazil mulls including new blocks in production sharing program

Brazil mulls including new blocks in production sharing program

Why an oil export tax could be 'brutal' for Brazil's hydrocarbons output

Why an oil export tax could be 'brutal' for Brazil's hydrocarbons output

Brazil halts Petrobras’ divestments

Brazil halts Petrobras’ divestments

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Santa Luzia
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 4 months ago

Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Enauta Energia S.A.  (Enauta)
  • Enauta Energia S.A., formerly Queiroz Galvão Exploração e Produção, a subsidiary of Brazilian firm Construtora Queiroz Galvão S.A., engages in the exploration and production of ...

Latest news

What comes next in the impeachment procedure of Ecuador's President Lasso

What comes next in the impeachment procedure of Ecuador's President Lasso

Mexico mulls 5 new hospitals

Mexico mulls 5 new hospitals

Which Petrobras divestments are potentially at risk?

Which Petrobras divestments are potentially at risk?

How Colombia plans to boost digital connectivity

How Colombia plans to boost digital connectivity

Chile minister reiterates public ownership of lithium

Chile minister reiterates public ownership of lithium