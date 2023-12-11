Why the privatization of Brazil’s Cemig has been put on hold
Bnamericas Published: Monday, December 11, 2023
Privatization Natural Gas Distribution Electric Power Distributor Distributed Generation Radial Capacity Mini Hydro Rural Electrification systems Smart Grids Downstream Company Onshore Wind Substations Network Upgrades Transmission System Operator Photovoltaic Hydro Dam Electric Power Trader Distribution Electric Power Companies Primary Distribution Capex Electric Power Producer Secondary Distribution Politics
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
25,000+ projects in Latin America.
35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.