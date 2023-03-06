Israeli firm IDE Technologies’ proposal to build a US$5.5bn desalination plant in Puerto Peñasco in northern Mexico’s Sonora state and then sell the water to Arizona is not a new idea and was previously rejected due to several problems.

In December, IDE presented Arizona’s Water Infrastructure Finance Authority (WIFA) with a proposal to supply treated 1Bm3/y (billion cubic meters per year) of seawater from the Sea of Cortez through a 328km system of pumps and pipes.

WIFA was reported to have been analyzing the initiative, but no further updates have been announced.

The project would also provide water to Sonora state “without impacting the amount of water committed to Arizona,” according to the proposal. However, IDE needs a purchasing commitment from the US state's authorities before moving forward with the project.

In 2008, US and Mexican authorities launched several studies as part of a binational plan to solve drought issues, with one of the proposals being a desalination plant in Puerto Peñasco, Mario López Pérez, senior water resources consultant and former manager of binational water affairs at Mexican water authority Conagua, told BNamericas.

“We carried out the study, the proposal and we began to evaluate how beneficial it would be for Mexico. From the technological point of view, we began to find a series of problems,” he said.

“The US was told at that time that it wasn't appropriate to put a desalination plant there,” he added.

The first difficulty was related to the route of the pipeline that would have delivered the treated water to Arizona. “We were going to pass through protected natural areas of Mexico and the US – that was an issue,” López said, adding that US authorities would have needed permits from California.

The second was the desalination technology and its potential impacts on the environment, while the third issue was related to a lack of sufficient local energy to feed the facilities.

“In summary, putting a desalination plant at any point on the Sonora coast could cause an enormous environmental impact and a significant environmental liability in Mexico,” he said.

Then and now

Despite the known problems, López Pérez acknowledged that 15 years on, Israel has gained much more experience in desalination and its technology is considerably more advanced and cleaner.

He also recognized that one obstacle is about to be solved, with the opening of the first stage of the Puerto Peñasco photovoltaic plant, which has capacity to generate 120MW before being expanded to projected output of 1,000MW by 2027.

Asked about the IDE proposal, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said at the end of January that he would have no problem with the project as long as it obtained all the required environmental permits. But the Sonora government said weeks later that it would no longer meet with IDE to discuss the plant because the company was using the meetings to further its negotiations with Arizona officials.