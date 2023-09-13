The Dominican government has announced its intention to tender construction of a US$47mn dam close to the border with Haiti, as it implements other measures to pressure the Haitian government to halt the creation of a canal that would divert the water from a transboundary river

The river, called Massacre in Haiti and Dajabón in the Dominican Republic, is protected by a 1929 treaty in which both countries committed to discuss the use of the water from that and the Pedernales River, both of which flow across the border.

However, in 2021 businesspeople and landowners in Haiti decided to build a canal to divert water from the Massacre River – a project that was suspended after political pressure from the Dominican Republic, but which resumed a few days ago, highlighting the lack of the rule of law in Haiti.

“The construction works are being carried out unilaterally by private individuals. The Haitian authorities have said that they are not supporting or participating in the project and have said on multiple occasions that they don't agree with its construction,” the Dominican security council said in a statement.

“The canal they are building would take 100% of the water from the river, drying it up and affecting the flora, the fauna and the ecosystem. They are diverting a river with no environmental impact study,” Dominican political analyst Melvyn Pérez told BNamericas.

The security council this week announced five measures to deal with the crisis, including construction of the 2.7bn-peso (US$47mn) Don Miguel dam project, which would hold water at a point close to the river’s source before it flows into Haiti.

“The design of these works started last year and it is estimated that construction would take up to 30 months, with an estimated capex of 2.7bn pesos. The bidding process will start immediately,” the security council stated.

However, no related tenders have yet been published on procurement website ComprasDominicana.

Other measures have been taken with the aim of pressuring the Haitian government to intercede, including closing the border for ground, maritime and aerial trade should the conflict continue beyond Thursday, halting entry to the Dominican Republic of all Haitian citizens involved in the canal project, as well as suspending the issue of Dominican visas to Haitians.

“It's a very uncomfortable issue for both governments because what is being discussed isn't the pertinence of the canal. The real topic is the lack of rule of law in Haiti, which is being ruled by gangs, and the fact that its government can't control the businesspeople and farmers that seek to control the river,” said Pérez.

A video from a private Haitian citizen assuring that the construction of the canal would continue despite the political pressure went viral on social media this week, with the author of the video saying, “You can do whatever you want, but that water is taken. We Haitians have no fear.”

“I believe that those who are building the canal are seeking to create more conflict and destabilize the [Haitian] government even more,” said Pérez.

Photo. Dajabón border area. The red line is the border, the purple line is the canal under construction, and the green line is the river. (Credit: Melvyn Pérez).