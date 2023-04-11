Argentina’s regulatory framework and mining investment law may not be enough to guarantee stability for investments and financing.

Decree No. 234, dating from 2021 and designed to promote investment in export-generating activities, allows companies that invest over US$100mn to maintain 20% of export earnings in US dollars.

Meanwhile, law No. 24,196 on mining investments grants "fiscal stability for 30 years from the date of presentation of the feasibility study, guaranteeing mining companies that there will be no increase in the tax burden during that period," Mario Belardinelli, mining leader at consultancy KPMG Argentina, tells BNamericas.

In addition, it offers the option of deducting from income tax payments the amounts invested in prospecting, exploration, pilot plant activities and any other work necessary to determine the economic feasibility of the projects.

It also "allows exemptions from import duties and specific rates for importing capital goods, including the refund of the tax credit for the purchase of goods and services for prospecting, exploration, metallurgical testing and applied research,” adds Belardinelli, who nevertheless believes "there is still a long way to go for the country to ensure clear investment rules and legal certainty, for which a transparent and sustained legal framework is key."

There is recognition of the value of mining to stabilize the economy, create jobs and leverage Argentina’s industrial, scientific and technological potential. To that end, a legal framework is required that is synchronized with tax and exchange aspects, says Belardinelli.

SEEKING FINANCING

Lundin Mining, Glencore and First Quantum are all working to secure financing for major copper projects in Argentina.

Canada's Lundin raised this year’s budget for its Josemaría copper-gold-silver project in San Juan province to US$400mn out of a total project capex of US$4.2bn. However, Josemaría's corporate affairs VP Alfredo Vitaller acknowledged that the project will require more support and the company is open to strategic partners to guarantee its development. Production is estimated at 225,000t/y of copper equivalent.

Switzerland’s Glencore, meanwhile, opened up to possible partners in the El Pachón copper and molybdenum initiative, which requires an estimated investment of US$5.6bn. Also in San Juan province, the project’s production potential is put at 350,000t/y of copper equivalent for 25 years.

Glencore also has a 43.75% interest in the US$2.78bn Mara copper-gold-silver project in Catamarca province.

Mara is targeting 253,000t/y copper production for the first 10 years, but Pan American Silver's recent purchase of Yamana Gold, which controls the project, could change the financing plans.

Canada’s First Quantum has invested more than US$3.6bn in the Taca Taca copper-gold-molybdenum project in Salta province. Copper production is put at 275,000t/y for 32 years.

However, First Quantum is focused on getting better tax protection, as well as meeting its debt reduction goal and analyzing market conditions before advancing on a decision, which is not expected before 2024.

In a meeting last September with Salta governor Gustavo Sáenz, representatives of First Quantum and its subsidiary Corriente Argentina agreed to work together to ensure the project is developed.