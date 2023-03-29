Key figures in the Mexican solar sector have expressed optimism about the industry's growth prospects starting in 2024 after years of stagnation.

A large generator, Total Eren, and solar inverter manufacturer Solis, said at a conference that they see growing interest in the utility-scale solar industry from next year onwards.

Mexico's 2024 election will see President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), well-known as an energy nationalist, leave office. Many in the industry hope that a new administration, which currently seems likely to be formed by the president's Morena party, could help ease the current drought in generation permits.

"Last year, my words about Mexico weren't very encouraging, but now we have a procurement mandate [to build] more than 1GW there," said Fernando de la Vega, Total Eren's country manager for the Dominican Republic.

"We're looking for suppliers right now. We want to build something big quickly. We know the complexities of the current regulation, but we want to prepare for the future. There has recently been great appetite," he told the LatAm Future Energy conference.

While permitting hurdles, an often hostile regulatory environment, issues with the grid coordinator, and global supply chain interruptions have led a lot of solar developers in Mexico to switch to wait-and-see mode and suspend development on many projects, they could be reactivated if the environment changes, quickly feeding the country's dwindling utility-scale pipeline.

"Today we're seeing many EPC companies come to us and say: I have 500MW, 1GW [that I want to build]. But they are still lacking enough confidence to take the next step [and move the project forward,] said Solis' head of service for Latin America, Sergio Rodríguez.

"I believe, starting in 2024, the projects that were halted in Mexico will start to take off. I definitely think utility-scale will start to move again next year," he added.

As large-scale projects have steadily dwindled, solar developers in Mexico have moved to the distributed generation segment, which involves initiatives of less than 0.5MW that were initially focused on residential consumption but which have increasingly been adopted for industrial and commercial applications.

Distributed generation assets have seen uninterrupted growth, as they face far fewer permitting hurdles than large-scale generators. Some in the industry have suggested the distributed generation limit should be pushed up to 1MW to enable further growth. Last year, regulator CRE published a controversial update to the rules governing the sector.

"Fortunately, in the last few years [our industry in] Mexico has kept going through distributed generation .... [It] has grown steadily and we're strengthening through battery storage," Rodríguez said.