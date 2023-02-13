The Latin American wireless tower industry is quite advanced in terms of number and type of players but still grapples with restrictive or outdated regulations and with the conservative business model of the main providers.

Those are some of the findings of a study by Telecom Advisory Services sponsored by SBA Communications, shared in advance with BNamericas.

“When compared against other regions, Latin America is a fairly developed tower company market, only behind South Asia. A view of the tower industry structure by Latin American country indicates that, on average, half of the installed base is run by independent companies,” states the report.

Independent companies are those who are not owned or co-owned by a telco. That is the case of American Tower, SBA, Phoenix Tower, Highline and Tower One, among others.

Based on different metrics assessed, the study concludes that the more independent towercos a country has, the greater will be its connectivity growth over time.

“In summary, as economically corroborated in this study, the development of a vibrant, sustainable independent tower industry is critical for future development of Latin American wireless telecommunications,” it says.

Chile is perhaps the most advanced country when it comes to light-touch rules and policies to foster the industry development, according to the study.

Only Chile has national standards that are harmonized with local ordinances, says the report.

“That is to say, on the one hand, there are general laws that establish the technical mechanisms of deployment (distance, height, sharing, colocation); and, on the other hand, ordinances that exclusively govern the civil construction field of building (building permit, land charges, landscape environment).”

Overall, 73% of the countries assessed have specific rules (laws, regulations, or technical standards) on passive infrastructure deployment.

Yet, only Brazil, Colombia and Chile have clear plans focused on the development of passive infrastructure for new technologies such as 5G, according to the study. “In addition, Peru and Panama have already defined regulations for the deployment of microcells (low power stations) or urban attachments.”

The study recommends regulators accelerate the issuance of permits from local municipalities for small-cell rollouts, especially for 5G services. It estimates that by 2030 between two and three times the current number of sites (antennas) will be required.

“Given the expanded potential for tower sites for supporting edge computing, network distribution nodes for both fiber and wireless networks, and future generation of alternative energy, it is imperative that governments upgrade policies and regulations to generate the right kind of incentives for sector development.”

The study lists seven initiatives that can contribute to the development and sustainability of an independent tower sector: not regarding it as a service concession; the need for fast permit approvals; regulations to prevent over-deployment; establishment of caps on fees and taxes, and rights of construction; policies to promote infrastructure sharing for deployment of 5G; absence of price regulation of tower company contracts with service providers; and long-term guarantees in regulations and permits.

GROWTH

During 2022, wireless tower deployment was close to 192,000 in the 12 largest Latin American countries, according to the report. That compares to 188,291 new towers deployed in 2021.

The figures compiled by Telecom Advisory Services, which include TowerXchange data, refer to Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama and Peru.

The study indicates that the region had a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.50% between 2016 and 2022.

The two markets leading growth of new towers in the period were El Salvador (14.5% CAGR), and Guatemala (10.2%). Brazil, the largest market in revenues and tower count, expanded its footprint by 2.66% in the period. In 2022 alone, the country saw 68,325 new towers deployed, the study estimates.

ALSO READ: Spotlight: The LatAm investment plans of leading towercos

Meanwhile, in terms of density, Panama had 775 towers per million wireless subscribers in 2022 and Costa Rica had 520, while at the other end of the spectrum, Brazil had 268 and Chile 327, said the report.

Although Latin America in general has a low ratio of antennas per user, when compared to other markets, “this could indicate a potential over-deployment [of towers] in some countries,” said the authors of the study.

According to the report, regulators in Latin America should allow and foster infrastructure and services sharing as an element for further investment in capital and innovative services.

“The observed over-deployment in some countries of the region, and in many urban areas all along Latin America, is a waste of resources and has a negative impact on the environment.”

As for the tower companies, the authors said: “Beyond the ongoing support of deployment of wireless infrastructure, the future business of tower companies entails migrating from a pure passive infrastructure ‘specialist’ to a vertically integrated value-added supplier, provided institutions and regulation allow and incentivize them to go through a profound transformation.”

The study said that towercos should go deeper into optimizing services by sharing them with the different tenants, in particular telcos sharing the same infrastructure.

“Should this be allowed and fostered by regulation, cost savings could be directed towards improving and modernizing infrastructure, making it more eco-friendly or investing into digital transformation inside and outside the companies.”

The report also said that there are gains for companies from being “smarter,” that is digitizing their core, implementing real-time smart data systems in installed infrastructure, and “moving away from just passive infrastructure provision.”

This would allow, among other things, gathering real-time evaluation of the infrastructures (degree of corrosion, energy consumption, tenants’ ratio, financials per site), it said.