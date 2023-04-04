Telecom tower companies are cautiously optimistic about the outlook for the Latin American market in 2023, amid various challenges related to the consolidation of mobile carriers and macroeconomic headwinds.

Last year, tower deployments were close to 192,000 in the 12 largest national markets in the region, according to a study by Telecom Advisory Services, sponsored by SBA Communications and shared in advance with BNamericas.

That was an increase compared with the 188,300 new towers deployed in 2021. The study indicates that towers showed a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% between 2016 and 2022.

In Brazil, the telecom tower industry is expected to invest around 6bn reais (US$1.3bn) in infrastructure deployments between 2022 and 2025, Luciano Stutz, head of industry association Abrintel, told BNamericas in an interview last year.

Between 2012 and 2022, companies in the sector invested 15bn reais, according to Stutz.

AMERICAN TOWER

American Tower Corporation (ATC) plans to build close to 300 new telecom towers across the region in 2023, roughly 7.5% of the total it expects to roll out worldwide this year.

The company operates in the Latin American markets of Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Paraguay and Peru.

ATC ended 2022 with 328 new sites built in the region, down from its initial forecast of 500 for the year, as weaker-than-expected demand and churn related to the consolidation of regional telcos hurt orders.

Between decommissioning and new builds, ATC’s Latin American portfolio totaled 48,548 owned towers at end-2022, some 344 fewer than at the end of 2021.

Of this total, there were 22,808 towers in Brazil, its third largest market after the US and India. Mexico followed with 9,838 sites, then Colombia (4,980), Peru (4,399), Chile (3,866), Paraguay (1,447), Costa Rica (702) and Argentina (508).

The region contributed US$427mn of the group's revenues in 4Q22, up from US$372mn in 4Q21, and produced US$1.69bn for full-year 2022, increasing from US$1.45bn in 2021. ATC’s global revenues were US$10.4bn in 2022, rising 14.9% compared with 2021.

ATC’s main clients in the region are Telefónica, with tower contracts in all markets except Paraguay; AT&T (with contracts in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico); América Móvil (all markets); and Telecom Italia and Orange.

“Growth in Latin America will be moderated by churn headwinds associated with a continuation of Telefónica churn in Mexico and Oi churn in Brazil, where we'll see some staggered impacts over the next several years,” CFO Rod Smith told investors in ATC’s latest earnings call.

The group also has 25,000km of fiber for wholesale use crossing five Brazilian states, although only the backbone in Minas Gerais is effectively in operation. The company has contracts for the use of this neutral network with Telefônica Brasil and Vrio’s Sky.

ATC expects to disburse around US$1.7bn in capex globally this year.

SBA COMMUNICATIONS

SBA Communications built 479 new sites globally in 2022 and 162 in Q4. The group also acquired 4,790 towers worldwide during the year, 5,680 of which were in Brazil, its largest international market.

A breakdown of Latin American deployments was not provided. The company does not provide construction guidance for the region either.

The group owned or operated 39,311 sites across 16 markets in the US, South America, Central America, Canada, South Africa, the Philippines and Tanzania as of end-2022. Nearly 21,900 of those were located outside the US.

The firm’s operations and main offices in Latin America region are in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Panama and Peru.

In 4Q22, the company expanded its portfolio by acquiring 2,642 sites for US$737mn, which included 2,632 sites from Grupo TorreSur (GTS) in Brazil for approximately US$725mn. SBA also purchased 349 sites from Movistar Chile last year.

The company expects revenues related to the GTS acquisition to materialize during 2023, according to executives.

The group is also investing on various fronts in the region, looking for opportunities in areas such as edge datacenters and energy in Brazil and Chile. As part of that drive, last year SBA acquired a datacenter in Brazil from local firm Matrix.

“In 2022, Brazil in particular had a very strong year. Lease-up in Brazil for the year was well ahead of internal expectations,” CEO Jeff Stoops told investors in February.

However, like other tower players, SBA anticipates higher churn for its operations in the region.

“Our outlook includes increased churn as well, including carry-over impacts from Digicel in Panama and carrier consolidations in Central America,” CFO Brendan Cavanagh told investors in February.

The company’s international churn also includes approximately US$10mn associated with an agreement reached with TIM Brasil, related to TIM’s acquisition of a portion of Oi Mobile’s business.

According to Cavanagh, this agreement includes longer-term business commitments from TIM related to Oi sites and represents a long, mutually beneficial relationship with the Brazilian carrier.

The group is now negotiating similar deals with Claro and Telefônica Brasil, the other two buyers of Oi’s mobile operations.

“We currently expect that Oi must and will continue to pay their operational vendors, including rents to tower providers,” Stoops said, as Oi recently entered a second judicial reorganization.

As of the end of December, Oi accounted for 3.5% of SBA’s international site leasing revenues, down from 28.2% at the end of 2021.

Overall, Telefónica accounted for 25.9% of SBA’s international revenues as of December 31, América Móvil 17.7% and TIM 15.7%. SBA is working with Movistar Chile and Entel in the development of their 5G projects.

SBA’s top three clients are the US groups T-Mobile, AT&T Wireless and Verizon Wireless.

IHS TOWERS

IHS Towers is targeting the deployment of some 750 new towers in Brazil in 2023, roughly three times what it deployed in the country in 2022.

However, last year IHS twice made downward revisions to its annual telecom tower guidance, as demand and projects failed to materialize.

In early 2022, the company said it planned to build 700 sites in Brazil during the year, but it ended up only deploying about 250.

The company’s tower business in the region also includes Colombia and Peru. IHS did not provide guidance for the latter two, where its tower count has barely changed.

Overall, the three markets accounted for 7,276, or 18.3% of the company’s total tower portfolio as of end-2022. Brazil, IHS’s second largest market after Nigeria, had 6,994 towers, up from 6,915 in 3Q22 and 6,745 at end-2021.

Colombia and Peru followed with 228 and 54 sites. At the end of 2021, IHS had 228 sites in Colombia and 51 in Peru.

With 39,652 active sites, the group claims to have ended 2022 as the world’s fourth largest independent multinational towerco after American Tower (223,055 sites), Cellnex (approximately 135,000) and GD Towers (about 41,500). The latter two do not operate in Latin America.

IHS claims to be ahead of SBA Communications (39,342 sites) and Phoenix Tower (about 22,000), according to a chart provided by HIS, although not all of the figures are corroborated by those companies.

The firm’s main customers in Latin America are TIM, responsible for 4% of IHS’s revenues in 4Q22, followed by Claro, Vivo, Oi and Tigo, all with 1% each.

IHS forecasts capex of between US$610mn and US$650mn for 2023. Last year, investments amounted to US$633mn.

PHOENIX TOWER INTERNATIONAL

Phoenix Tower International (PTI) is negotiating the construction of over 230 towers in the region in the coming months, although the final figure could well be lower.

The company reportedly ended 2022 with 134 new sites deployed in Latin America, despite an initial forecast of 300 new ones.

Last year, the company also closed a sale-and-leaseback deal for up to 3,800 sites in Chile from WOM, becoming the largest player in the Chilean market. A new M&A in Chile is said to be in the making.

PTI’s main markets in the region are Mexico, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic and Ecuador, with core customers including Telefónica, WOM, Altice, Viva Bolivia and Altán.

In the Caribbean, Jamaica has also been a very important market for the company in the past two years.

In addition to the towers, PTI has around 1,400km of fiber optics in Mexico.

One of the company’s main bets is on micro- or far-edge computing, with processing equipment attached to its sites and in container-type edge datacenters, located adjacent to the towers.

The group is also looking to offer energy-as-a-service solutions to companies and service providers in some Latin American markets, as well as providing fiber, small cells and distributed antenna systems (DAS).

SITES LATINOAMERICA

Sites, the telecom infrastructure spin-off of América Móvil, built 191 towers during 2022, mainly in Central America, Ecuador and Argentina.

The company plans to erect between 1,500 and 1,800 towers in Latin America this year, CEO Gerardo Kuri said in an earnings call

During 4Q22, the company's tenancy ratio ended the year at 1.22 operators per tower, lower than the previous quarter due to the acquisition of 500 towers owned by Claro Peru on December 31.

Without considering the Peruvian portfolio, the tenancy ratio would have been 1.23, the same as the previous quarter, the group said in its latest financial report.

At the end of 2022, the group's portfolio comprised 29,727 towers, of which 11,243 were in Brazil; 5,416 in Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay; 5,446 in the Andean region (Chile, Ecuador, and Peru) and 7,622 in Central America and the Caribbean.