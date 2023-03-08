Brazil’s efforts to connect localities in the Amazon region with broadband via a sub-fluvial fiber optics backbone are advancing, despite some setbacks.

This week, telecom regulator Anatel's Gired group that is part of the project formally approved the completion of Infovia 01, the Norte Conectado network's second stretch, and its management by the communications ministry.

The 1,100km route connects Santarém (Pará state) and Manaus (Amazonas), with branches to Óbidos (Pará), Juruti (Pará), Curuá (Pará), Parintins (Amazonas), Urucurituba (Amazonas) and Itacoatiara (Amazonas), as well as to Oriximiná (Pará), Terra Santa (Pará) and Autazes (Amazonas).

As reported by BNamericas, Chinese fiber optics manufacturer Hengtong was hired as the cable supplier for this second stretch.

The Brazilian government had previously qualified 12 companies to operate Infovia 01 as a consortium: Telefônica, TIM, Claro, Aquamar, ClickIP/ICOM Telecom, SEA Telecom, BR Fibra, Mobwire/DB3, Ozônio Telecom, PPLINK, VOCE Telecom and V.tal.

With the approval by Gired, the Infovia 01 infrastructures to be handed over to the ministry include the underwater cable and the anchorage boxes in the stretches' 11 localities, plus the modular datacenters that interconnect to the cable anchor boxes, and the respective optical transmission systems.

According to the government, the high-speed network infrastructure will also enable the construction of fiber optics metropolitan networks to connect teaching and research institutes, hospitals, basic health units and courts.

The completion of these rings is scheduled for April.

CONSORTIUM

The Infovia 01 consortium selection was announced by Brazilian research and educational network RNP, one of the companies in charge of the project.

Requesting anonymity, an RNP source told BNamericas that more companies should express interest for the other stretches, while operators qualified for the first routes are expected to submit requests for the coming ones as well.

According to this source, the interest of carriers in the shared network has grown.

The 770km stretch one, Infovia 00, was completed in February last year, connecting Macapá (Amapá state) to Alenquer (Pará). Italy’s Prysmian was the cable supplier, having been contracted in 2021 for US$5.54mn. Brazil’s Padtec is the provider of the optical systems to power up the fiber, having been hired for 3.51mn reais.

Aquamar, BRDigital, ClickIP/ICOM Telecom, SEA Telecom, Fortel/Wirelink and Telefônica are already part of the consortium for Infovia 00.

Claro, HTM Telecom, Ozônio Telecom, TIM, V.tal and Voce Telecom were recently selected in a new call to join, expanding the Infovia 00 consortium to 12 providers.

According to this RNP source, the contract with these companies is expected to be signed in coming weeks.

Last month, China’s ZTT International Submarine Cable & System was hired as the cable supplier for further three stretches of Norte Conectado.

Cables from ZTT will be used to supply Infovias 02, 03 and 04, which will provide broadband connection to 22 municipalities in the region. In total, ZTT will produce, test and deliver 2,345km of underwater cables and 456km of terrestrial ones.

All cables are scheduled to be delivered in Q3.

In total, the Norte Conectado program is designed to have eight stretches totaling 12,000km of fiber backbone reaching 59 localities.