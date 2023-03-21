The date when construction of the fourth bridge over the Panama Canal will be completed remains uncertain, with works having faced various problems, including lack of funding and the need to modify the project.

The US$1.2bn initiative entails designing and building a six-lane bridge that will allow motorists to cross the canal between Panamá Oeste province and Panama City, easing traffic congestion in the area.

The contract for the works, initially valued at US$1.5bn, was awarded to the Cuarto Puente consortium, which is formed by the companies China Communications Construction Company Limited (CCCC) and China Harbour Engineering.

In December 2018, the consortium received the go-ahead from the ministry of public works (MOP) to begin construction, which was originally expected to take 54 months. However, problems with the funding and required changes to the design slowed progress and eventually led to a halt in 2020.

Almost three years later, on January 19 this year, newspaper La Prensa announced that the consortium had resumed geotechnical studies in the area where the support bases for the structure will be built.

Minister of public works Rafael Sabonge explained that this was possible thanks to a preliminary loan agreement with the banks Banistmo, Santander and Mizuho, which will reportedly issue bonds to obtain the money that the consortium needs to continue construction. The government will start repaying the loan after the project is delivered.

The project was also modified to reduce its capex by US$248mn.

“Redesigning the project was quickly resolved because it was a technical issue, but securing financing took more time because there was no established source,” Sabonge was reported as saying by La Prensa.

"The contractor has resumed the geotechnical studies because they feel confident about reaching a final agreement on financing,” he added.

Despite the positive signals, the Panama Canal Authority (ACP) has not yet confirmed that a final agreement has been reached.

The original design of the bridge included a restaurant on the western tower, which would be accessible from the highway leading to Panamá Oeste province. Under the new design, the restaurant was not included and the alignment of the structure was modified.

The bridge, to be built north of the existing Bridge of the Americas close to Balboa port, is intended to connect with other infrastructure projects like the Las Américas-Arraiján section of the Pan-American highway and line No. 3 of the metro system

The works on the metro line were originally included in the bridge project, but the works were later separated due to the financial and logistical complexities of carrying them out together.

“We did not have funds for the fourth bridge, unlike the metro projects, and should the construction of line No. 3 be delayed because of the bridge, the State would be fined US$7mn per month,” Sabonge said, according to La Prensa.