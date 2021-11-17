Spotlight: The growing private sector participation in Brazil's sanitation industry
More than one year after the implementation of a new regulation in Brazil’s sanitation sector private companies are making major inroads into a business that is still dominated by state-run players.
"The sector in Brazil currently has a portfolio of projects that offer opportunities for various types of companies, both the smallest and the largest ones, and this is proof that the sector is going through a great moment," Percy Soares Neto (pictured), executive director of local water and sewage services concessionaire association Abcon, told BNamericas.
With more private sector firms and an ambitious government agenda of concessions, the pipeline of projects has been growing strongly.
The total value of contracted projects in the sanitation sector reached 35.3bn reais (US$6.44bn) in the 12 months through September, compared with 2.57bn reais in the full year of 2019 before the new regulation, according to a survey from the economic policy secretariat of the economy ministry.
The new projects are having a positive impact both on suppliers and project financers.
Local bonds known as debentures that are issued to finance sanitation projects amounted to 12bn reais in the 12 months ending in September, compared to 4.96bn reais in 2019.
"Although we still have issues that need improvement, which would be the strengthening of the sector’s regulatory agency [ANA], we’re seeing that the consolidation of the new framework is happening at a high speed and is being promoted by the companies," said Soares.
Last year congress approved the new sanitation sector regulation, providing more legal security for investors and obligating companies to provide full sanitation and water supply services for the country's entire population. According to the economy ministry, this obligation represents investments of around 700bn reais.
Today private sector firms, such as Aegea Saneamento, Igua Saneamento, BRK Ambiental Participações and Saneamento Ambiental Águas do Brasil, serve around 14% of the population and the share of private companies is expected to reach 40% by 2033, according to the Abcon executive.
The entrance of private players is considered key by the federal government to increase investments in the sector, as state-owned companies are facing structural problems that affect their operations.
"In the sanitation sector, the average salary [at state-run firms] is high, the offering [of services] is lower than the population's needs and the rate of investment is insufficient to make universalization of this service viable. It’s expected that the new legal framework will be fundamental for the increase of investments in the sector, productivity gains, reduction of privileges and, above all, greater democratization of the service," the economy ministry said in a report.
DECEMBER AUCTIONS
Before the end of this year private companies will have the opportunity to assume new concessions and boost their market share.
On December 13, the northeastern state of Alagoas will hold an auction offering concessions for water and sanitation services for 61 municipalities, which will require an estimated investment of 2.9bn reais. The included areas will be divided into two blocks.
Rio de Janeiro state will auction the block 3 sanitation concession on December 29, which is expected to generate 4.7bn reais in investments. The concession covers 20 municipalities with 2.7mn residents, plus Rio de Janeiro city’s western districts.
Supported by federal development bank BNDES, the state auctioned sanitation concessions in four blocks in April. But block 3, which then only included six districts of Rio de Janeiro city, did not attract any bids.
