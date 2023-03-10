Chilean engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company Sigdo Koppers Ingeniería y Construcción (SKIC) recently closed its first major solar power contract in Brazil.

The agreement signed with Auren Energia provides for the construction of a plant with 636MWp of installed capacity in the Jaíba solar park in Minas Gerais state, where Auren, part of the Votorantim group, is investing 2.2bn reais (US$430mn).

The EPC services include an approximately 9km 230kV transmission line, which will connect the future park to the national grid.

In this interview with BNamericas, the CEO of SKIC Brazil, Robson Campos, says the company also plans to grow in wind power and thermoelectric generation at a time of high investment in the country.

BNamericas: What are the prospects for the energy sector in Brazil and Latin America?

Campos: We’re a group with annual revenues of US$3.1bn, with construction accounting for a little over 20% of that amount. We’re present in Brazil, Chile, Peru and Colombia, and we’re expanding to two other countries, Canada and Australia, where there are large mining opportunities, which is the company's core business.

We've had our eye on Brazil for a long time, both in mining and in energy. After the Lava Jato operation, there were more possibilities to enter Brazil, the market opened up. So we came at the end of 2016, initially to build transmission lines. And since then, until 2021, we’ve built over 2,000km of lines for various customers.

Between late 2019 and early 2020, we were looking to diversify and expand operations in Brazil. That's when I was hired. And the strategy we defined was to continue growing in electricity transmission, but also in solar and thermal generation and substations, as well as entering the mining market.

We’ve been very successful, with a high number of opportunities. In mining, the projects are more industrial assembly and construction; in energy, more EPC.

Since 2020, we’ve raised around 1.3bn-1.4bn reais in contracts. Our current portfolio, backlog, is around 1bn reais, 60% of which is energy and 40% mining.

Besides the plant with Auren, there’s a project for which we're about to sign a contract. It involves a substation and a transmission line associated with another client's wind farm.

BNamericas: What are the biggest challenges you currently expect when you do the EPC for a solar project?

Campos: Besides price inflation, there are a number of factors that can be important. Commodities have also gone up a lot in price. Now they're a little more settled, but still at a high level compared to the pre-pandemic period.

Looking ahead, we’re concerned about the potential increase in salaries and the war [in Ukraine], due to the amount of infrastructure investments in Brazil. And we can't pass this risk on to the client.

In the energy area, in particular, the best thing is to develop engineering solutions to reduce or minimize costs. It’s different from a mining project, where you receive a package and there's not much escape from that. In a solar project, you can create innovative ways for construction and assembly, for example.

BNamericas: Are contracts of the EPCM [engineering, procurement and construction management] type becoming more frequent?

Campos: This is already a model frequently adopted in the paper and pulp segment, for example. It’s a format that we find interesting, but it depends a lot on who will be hired, who's capable of managing in a very professional way.

This is tending to grow. It’s a question of how high the final client's appetite is for risk. In EPC, a single company is responsible for everything that happens in the project, like a one-stop shop. In EPCM, there are two important companies: engineering and construction. So there needs to be a lot of trust between the client and the companies, since there's an extra interface.

BNamericas: Does SKIC participate today in bidding processes to provide engineering services to other projects in Brazil?

Campos: The demand is very high. In general, we decline 50% of the invitations we receive, either because we don’t have the capacity or because it’s not in line with our strategy. But we have an opportunity pipeline of several billion reais. We’ve received lots of invitations for centralized solar generation.

This is a segment that's very active and we want to be a significant player, a big one, in the construction of large solar parks. Just in the first half of the year alone, we'll probably have one or two more potential contracts to close.

Another segment is transmission lines. This year there will be important auctions. We’ll select some lots to prepare competitive bids. We hope to catch at least one large transmission line project.

BNamericas: What other areas are on SKIC's radar?

Campos: In wind generation, we’re interested in building the entire electrical part, including high-voltage grids, substations, sectioning and transmission lines to connect the towers to each other and the park to the national grid. It’s the electrical 'balance of plant' [BOP]. This is the scope that we do, and we hope to close a contract very soon.

We’re also looking at thermal generation. We’re developing an engineering and commercial team for this. We see lots of opportunities – it's an area with few EPC players.

BNamericas: Are you looking for financial and/or business partners?

Campos: We have a very associative character, with various types of partners, engineering companies first. We value a very strong technical proposal, so we partner with other engineering companies in different areas. We’ve also closed agreements with manufacturers such as Wärtsilä, GE, Mitsubishi, ABB and WEG, among others.

In financial terms, we have important support from the holding company in Chile, which helps us with any need for funds. At the same time, we have partner banks, we use lines of working capital for construction, and insurance brokers.

BNamericas: How is business going in other Latin American countries?

Campos: In Chile, we’re participating in the largest wind project in Latin America [Horizonte], doing the BOP. And we’re also in great demand for solar and transmission projects there.

They say that the great exponent of green hydrogen in Latin America, besides Brazil, is Chile. I believe they're even a little more advanced than Brazil, and we’re very involved with it there.

In Peru, the focus is more on mining. And in Colombia we have a smaller operation, both in energy and mining.