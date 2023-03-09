Industrial technology provider Emerson is providing solutions to help support its Latin American customers’ sustainability strategies.

BNamericas speaks with Emerson’s senior vice president and chief sustainability officer, Michael Train, about clients’ reactions to the company’s sustainability efforts, the role of automation and digitization, and the advances being made in the region.

BNamericas: How have Emerson’s customers responded to the creation of your position in 2021?

Train: Serving as Emerson’s first chief sustainability officer has been a big opportunity. Emerson’s portfolio seeks to offer sustainability to our customers first and foremost. We introduced a framework two years ago: Greening of Emerson, Greening by Emerson, Greening with Emerson.

The first is about greening ourselves, our offices, our factories, our components, and we're very focused on working on that space to have Emerson prove that we have targets.

Greening by Emerson means greening our portfolio, helping customers across a lot of different industries. For example, during COVID-19, we helped vaccine makers with their factories.

In [Latin America] mining is a profitable industry. We have gas industries, processing industries, power generation industries. Customers have been very interested in this new sustainability office and are having conversations with us. From our point of view, this is because we see the world broadly and the sustainability stage is moving fast. There’s interest from customers, investors, employees, governments.

BNamericas: What is Emerson’s current core sustainability strategy?

Train: The main strategies are, first of all, working around our own carbon footprint, driving ourselves toward net zero. It takes a lot of effort to have a good view of where you are. We laid out a roadmap and the elements that will help us to achieve that target.

Many of our customers have also established targets and are asking for solutions: How do we make our roadmap? We’re talking a lot about those topics.

BNamericas: What role does digitization play in sustainability efforts?

Train: It plays a big role. It helps to manage production operations, but also sustainability operations and being able to measure, model, simulate and train people in this respect, and developing some of the solutions people expect.

For example, energy efficiency is still the number one strategy for our customers, and being able to use digitization to measure and prioritize opportunities and seeing the results ahead of time.

BNamericas: Which digitization tools will become most important for sustainability efforts?

Train: I would say a couple of things. The first is foundational: you have to be able to measure things. We offer a broad set of measurements already, but also challenge ourselves against those measurements. For example, in the hydrogen space, people are envisioning having a molecule that might ultimately replace carbon molecules, but in the case of hydrogen you need it to move under high pressure, so you’ll need equipment to measure pressure and contain it, and gain a good understanding of what’s going on inside the pipes and vessels.

When you move up from that, you’ll have control systems, algorithms, how you present data to operators and other people who might use it, and there’s a big case for digitization to be helpful. Regarding, software there’s optimization for different fuels, which might have a big impact on sustainability.

BNamericas: And how do your automation solutions help reduce carbon footprints, given that some of these processes have carbon footprints of their own?

Train: If you think about the way greenhouse gas protocols are set up, there’s the scope 2 guidance for how corporations measure emissions from purchased or acquired electricity. In that context, we have a goal and we need strategies to reduce the footprint of our products at our customers' locations.

One way to do so is through designs, ensuring efficiency and less embedded carbon, get greener steel, use less plastic, all of those things.

At the same time, the impact of automation can be quite big in the entire operation to get to net zero.

We discovered that sometimes the companies that supply us with steel, plastic and other materials are also customers that are trying to decarbonize, so in the end all is connected.

BNamericas: How is Latin America faring when it comes to sustainability?

Train: That’s the very reason we made this trip to Latin America, to have those face-to-face discussions with our customers here. The space has changed a lot during the past two years. There’s a lot more interest and sustainability is almost [immediately mentioned] now. Companies are committed, they’re interested and we have some very engaging discussions to sense what’s happening.

My view is that Latin America has materials that will be part of the solution regarding mobility and switching to hydrogen.

BNamericas: How important is a good business environment for the success of sustainability efforts in any country?

Train: Ultimately, policymakers have a big role to play. To their credit, they came together in the Paris Agreement in 2015 and now they’re trying to make that a reality through companies.

On that front, you want to be supportive of business, but you can also shape how quickly these investments happen or set the efficiency standards high enough to make progress.

Companies in our position have a more technical point of view, because we operate in different places and we need to be with those policymakers. Policy is a huge factor in whether we’re going to be successful or not.