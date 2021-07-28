Game of fuels
Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Biofuels Crude oil Shale Oil Natural disasters / Health Crisis Distributed Generation Market Prices and Forecasts Climate change Photovoltaic Natural Gas Biomass Elections Green Hydrogen ESG Inflation Shale gas Politics Private Investment Logistics / Supply Chains Legislation & Regulation Onshore Wind Innovation Clean Energy Transition Economics Commodities
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.