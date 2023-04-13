Spanish satellite company Hispasat is betting on its new OTT white label platform to help small and medium-sized operators to be able to offer video services to their broadband customers.

The company targets the base of the pyramid with an offer that takes advantage of the signal management and transport capabilities it acquired with the purchase of Media Networks Latin America in 2021 and the platform of its partner Nagra.

In addition, it remains focused on the satellite TV market, both for subscription TV and for supporting the development of digital terrestrial TV.

BNamericas spoke with Javier Izquierdo, director of Hispasat in Peru and head of the company's video services, about expectations for the satellite and OTT business in Latin America.

BNamericas: Taking into account the migration of consumption towards digital platforms and OTT, what do you expect from satellite audiovisual services?

Izquierdo: What we see is that satellite still has a long way to go as a solution to carry audiovisual content, because as everyone knows due to the nature of the geography of Latin America, the terrestrial networks are not reaching many corners with sufficient capacity.

The acquisition of the teleport and the business that Telefónica [Media Networks] had this as its vision.

Other companies thought that the [DTH TV] business by 2024 would be dead. Our vision is that, although it’s not a business that’s growing, the satellite television market will still be significant until 2030.

There are still close to a million families whose only way to receive content is via satellite.

Additionally, we’re closely following governments that are digitizing television. Reaching every corner with terrestrial television is unprofitable, so governments are thinking of solutions, of continuing to use satellites.

It’s true that we cannot forget that there are other environments and for us OTT is a complement to satellite services. In the end, someone comes along and wants a solution that not only covers the part that they don't have with terrestrial networks but is a complete solution. And that is why we’ve launched the white label OTT service, which is focused on this, so that someone can approach us and have a complete video solution.

BNamericas: Are you already working with governments in Latin America to offer digital television via satellite?

Izquierdo: We are collaborating with them. It’s a desire of all governments that television can be seen in the most remote areas. Chile, for example, uses our satellite to cover that percentage of the population that’s not covered by terrestrial networks, about 8% of the population.

We’re working with Colombia, Peru, Ecuador. With some more advanced countries, and with others just starting. But everyone has that interest in reaching every last corner [with television services].

BNamericas: Can you expand on the white label OTT service?

Izquierdo: What we’ve identified is that there are a number of customers who are unable to offer a television service as a complement to their broadband offers. We already had the infrastructure, but since we don't do the developments, we’ve partnered with Nagra, which is the one that has the OTT software platform and with our processing we’ve put together a service that has two aspects.

The first has to do with offering the platform as infrastructure. In other words, a platform for the operator to provide the service and manage its own content. It’s a model very similar to the one we’re using in the DTH wholesaler.

The operators manage the content and I provide them with the technical service.

That is for companies that have managed content in the past. But there’s another group of ISPs that have never negotiated content and that needed a complete service.

We’ve negotiated a package of attractive content, both linear and non-linear, and we offer it with a white label service. This is an advantage for them, because even the models we’re offering are almost 100% opex. In other words, they don't have to put money upfront, they don't have to invest, they don't have to take risks beyond going out to sell and promote their product.

These services are what we’ve called Wave OTT for the first case and Wave OTT+ for the service that has content.

BNamericas: What growth forecasts do you have for this OTT service?

Izquierdo: The truth is that they are significant. We don't want to be aggressive, we prefer to take small steps, but we have forecasts that we’ll be reaching 200,000 to 300,000 subscribers next year.

If we launch in Brazil, we’ll have a million subscribers in a few years, for sure.

BNamericas: Of the two types of OTT services, which do you see as having the greatest development prospects?

Izquierdo: The second. Even for cable operators, which is surprising as operators that have content and negotiation areas increasingly ask us to assume that role. I understand that their world is based more on ISPs because they’re selling broadband and want to simplify their structures.

This is what’s happening and we don’t rule out that for DTH in the future the service will go in the same direction.

Let's not forget that for these companies their business is broadband. OTT is the attraction of giving broadband content.

One thing that I haven’t commented on is that the product that we have set up is not intended to compete against a Movistar Play or DGO [DirecTV's OTT service]. They have hundreds of channels and a high market price. We have formed an attractive offer of channels at an adjusted price so that this is attractive when ISPs offer it to their clients, so that they have diverse content, of good quality at an adequate price, so that [the product] is not a barrier but an element of civilization.

BNamericas: The small cable operators say that one of the barriers to content acquisition has to do with the minimum number of subscribers that the signals require. How is the situation today?

Izquierdo: One of the things that has delayed us a bit in launching the product has been convincing the rights-holding companies of our role. We were not going to contract the contents to offer them directly to the end user, but we are a vehicle for the ISPs to offer the complete service.

And the second thing has to do with what you mentioned, which is the guaranteed minimum. When you negotiate with them they ask you for guaranteed minimums in a country based on a series of parameters and many times it makes it impossible for you to close the content [agreement] because, for example, you have a base of 10,000 and they are asking for a minimum of 50,000. What we have achieved is that these guaranteed minimums are regional. What does it mean? That I have an agreement in which I have to offer a subscriber base at a given time, but they are not based on a single country, but on a set of countries that we have defined with them.

It has been a long process of convincing, but [content providers] understood that this is the way in which they can obtain income from clients that today eludes them. They are customers who are not giving them any income today.

BNamericas: In which markets in the region are there more opportunities for this product?

Izquierdo: You have to distinguish where there really are opportunities and where there could be. We’re very active in Colombia, Ecuador, Chile and Peru. We’re very interested in Argentina but we’re seeing a very complicated situation due to the instability of the currency. It’s a very interesting market, but we have to work a little more to see if we can find that balance.

Our focus is also on Brazil, which we’re in the process of and we hope that in a couple of months we’ll also have launched the OTT+ proposal.

BNamericas: What’s the reason for not having launched in Brazil yet?

Izquierdo: Fundamentally it has to do with the final proposal. The channels in Brazil are very different from those seen abroad. There’s a great package that is Globo, and if you include it in your product it helps in terms of price.

We are in the process of completing the proposal.