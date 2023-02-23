As it expands capacity at its Durango plant, Italian cable manufacturer Prysmian is banking on the energy and telecom sectors to drive most of its Latin American business, even as it meets demand from oil & gas clients like Petrobras.

In this interview, Prysmian's Latin America CEO Alejandro Quiroz talks about the prospects for projects in renewables, electric vehicles, fixed broadband and grid hardening, as well as fiber cable competition from China.

BNamericas: Prysmian was expected to complete the expansion of its Durango plant in Mexico last June. How are works progressing?

Quiroz: Finishing the civil works was complicated because it was an expansion to double the area without halting current production.

Our plant, the original one, which has been operating for more than seven years, had to continue operating on a daily basis. Then we had to bring in machines, install them, move machines from position A to position B for a new layout, and all of that without stopping production.

The civil works were concluded in September. By the end of the year, we had the machines installed and we began to include additional capacity.

Manufacturing with the additional capacity began in the fourth quarter. What is coming for 2023 is the ramp-up – the maximization of production. Like any new factory, the added machines don't start working at 100%; there's a gradual production curve.

BNamericas: How much additional capacity is there?

Quiroz: We should get to up to 4 million kilometers of fiber [per year]. We're now at 3mn, whereas before, we produced 2mn.

BNamericas: What was the final investment?

Quiroz: The total investment was about US$27mn. We have spent around 1% or 2% more than we had foreseen with a new transformer, improving the surrounding infrastructure and external transport systems.

BNamericas: How many plants does Prysmian have in Latin America now?

Quiroz: The number remains the same, 13 plants.

The Durango facility is particular because we're talking about a telecom plant, but we have a plant there that also makes automotive and aerospace cables, so it's like having three plants at the same site. We have a broad portfolio in Mexico, unlike in Colombia, where we have only one site. In Brazil, where we produce most of our volume, we also have multi-sites.

BNamericas: How much does the Latin American region weigh on the group's result?

Quiroz: We continue to contribute the same percentage of almost 10% of total sales.

Here we don't have the demand for electrification products, or cables for electric vehicles, that we have in Europe. Same with underground infrastructure. Europe has legislation that the cables must be buried. Here we use lots of aerial cables.

The LatAm market has a specific size that we can meet with our installed capacity. And the plan is for LatAm to grow to around 30% of Prysmian's revenues.

We have been focusing on addressing the megatrends here, such as the renewable energy market, whether wind or photovoltaic. New solar generation cables are already being delivered to the market this year. Also, in electrification, with our grid hardening for the distribution and transmission of electrical power. And, of course, the data area and the whole infrastructure surrounding 5G.

BNamericas: Where do you see the most robust demand for renewables?

Quiroz: In almost all geographies except for Mexico. Due to policy and regulation, Mexico has much more demand for projects that the government is pushing. And the Mexican government began to focus heavily on oil and gas in recent years.

In Mexico, we have refinery projects that include power cables. We started with a significant number of contracts with the construction companies that are doing this for the government. We're also developing transportation systems in the country's south, like the Maya train and Toluca train, which use special rail cables.

We haven’t seen that demand for solar and wind projects, which should have a great future in Mexico but that have been on pause due to political reasons.

Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Chile and Brazil have firmly committed to renewables, with private operators bidding to win projects.

Another factor is that the existing grid in LatAm is somewhat obsolete. And we’re doing this grid hardening with more efficient cables to strengthen the hydro sources that we already have.

We see this gradual growth of renewable energies and this strengthening of the network and the existing infrastructure with improvements and state-of-the-art electrical conductors as an opportunity to grow and find projects.

BNamericas: What do you think about the region's prospects for electric vehicles?

Quiroz: We see it on the horizon. The consumer will probably go for a safe option at first, which is a hybrid car. But we have yet to see the explosion of demand for charging stations and projects to expand the EV networks. The rate of EVs in Latin America isn’t significant – it'll take five to seven years longer than in developed countries.

BNamericas: Tell us about your operation in oil and gas.

Quiroz: Petrobras recognized us as the number one company in the ESG field. They’re requesting lots of umbilical cables from us.

In the Mexican market, we’ve seen demand with the refineries – 2022 was a successful year there. But we also saw oil and gas doing well in other geographies because the industry continues to be an important regional pillar. The prospects for 2023 are good.

BNamericas: Demand for fixed broadband remains strong in Latin America, but there’s a slowdown in the rate of new homes passed with fiber in some markets due to competition, interest rates and inflation. How does that segment look for Prysmian?

Quiroz: Our three plants, the fiber plant in Brazil, another one for optical cables, also in Brazil, and the optical cable facility in Durango are all at maximum capacity. Could we have sold more? Yes, but there was no more capacity available.

Last year was a good year in the telecommunications sector and we’ve strengthened our relationships with large operators, such as Claro, and ISPs.

We don’t feel that there will be much of a slowdown because demand for this infrastructure remains high. But because we have limited capacity, we remain selective about who we partner with and how we sell.

BNamericas: The company doesn’t see the need to add more capacity?

Quiroz: I think that our Durango plant was a good stepping stone for LatAm this year. We’re doing a full ramp-up at the end of 2023 and then evaluating whether it’s worth doing a third expansion – perhaps in Brazil or in Durango. But it will also depend heavily on how imports are allowed to flow in.

The major power in optical cable manufacturing is China. Both fiber and optical cables have been growing in the Chinese market. If they have such strong demand for their own network, their production capacity will be focused on domestic market solutions. However, if China slows down a little, its additional capacity will be channeled to Latin America or Europe.

There’s an antidumping process taking place in Europe. The Chinese don't have much leeway to enter Europe, so what they’re doing is buying local competitors and producing through European operations.

Latin America, through our governments, could either choose a policy of more openness or more restriction. We have to be careful and look at the dynamics before committing any new capacity.