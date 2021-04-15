Brazil’s XP Investimentos reduced valuation estimates of six Petrobras refineries for sale (RNEST, Repar, Refap, Regap, Reman and Lubnor) from US$7.9bn-10.5bn to US$3.53bn-4.77bn.

The projections do not take into consideration the RLAM refinery, in Bahia state, whose US$1.65bn sale to the Mubadala fund was already approved by Petrobras. The amount is lower than XP’s initial expectations and prompted the broker to revise the projections for the other assets.

BNamericas spoke with one author of the study, Gabriel Francisco, an oil and energy analyst at XP, about the study and the outlook for Petrobras divestments.

BNamericas: Why did you review the valuation of the Petrobras refineries for sale?

Francisco: Given the fact that Brazil has a structural deficit in the supply of oil products from refineries, we initially believed that Petrobras refineries had a strategic value and, therefore, the gross margin could be higher. This would end up positively impacting the sale value of these assets. Also, in light of the fact that the deficit is structural and that it will worsen in the coming years, the long-term perspectives could be incorporated by potential buyers in their proposals.

However, when the news about the sale price of RLAM appeared below our expectations, we decided to revisit our studies to list the factors that can weigh in the evaluation of these refineries.

Some of these assets are very old and will need investments for occasional replacement of equipment, and this affects the sales value. Another relevant point is that we are an emerging market, with intrinsic risk characteristics, and the history of the Brazilian market inspires a greater risk perception, in light of news about fuel prices.

So I believe this implies less disposition of possible buyers to take a risk, potentially presenting lower acquisition values.

BNamericas: Why was the shale industrialization unit (SIX) excluded from the study?

Francisco: Because the asset is much smaller than the others and is not exactly comparable to other refining assets.

BNamericas: Which refineries can attract the most and the least interest?

Francisco: Scale is a factor that matters, that is, the size and the regional market that the refinery is exposed to.

A great example is Regap, in Minas Gerais state, which is an isolated, protected market, so it is a strategic asset. Refap [in Rio Grande do Sul] and Repar [in Paraná] are exposed to the south market, with the latter also partially exposed to São Paulo.

Regarding Rnest [in Pernambuco], the point is that there is an investment expected for its second refining train. So we must see if there are additional investments that still need to be made, which would affect the plant's valuation.

BNamericas: Does Rnest have export potential?

Francisco: This applies to most of the plants, even those in the south, considering the potential of the Argentine market, which is a net importer. But, in the case of Rnest, that would rely on how much the second train would expand its production.

BNamericas: Which players may be interested in the plants?

Francisco: In addition to Mubadala [which has signed a contract for the purchase of RLAM] and Ultrapar [which is negotiating Refap], mention has been made of [Shell/Cosan JV] Raízen group. I believe that some of the big global oil companies, including European majors or national oil companies, like the Chinese ones, besides trading companies, could be among the candidates.

BNamericas: How does Petrobras’ upstream divestment figure in the global and Brazilian conjuncture?

Francisco: The negative news related to Brazil’s fuel market does not apply as much in the upstream. The question is to see if, with the change of management at Petrobras, there will be no delays.

But I do not believe in cancellations or interruption of divestment processes in the upstream segment so far. Even from a political point of view, with a view to collecting royalties, it is better to have other companies to take on shallow water and onshore assets.

There is great concern about what types of changes may occur at Petrobras. It would be very important that at least the asset sale program was maintained, if there is concern about the company's financial health.

BNamericas: How attractive are Petrobras upstream assets under the current oil and gas prices?

Francisco: At today’s Brent level, of around US$60, they are feasible. Anyone looking at these assets is not looking at a short-term price. Of course, there are specific cases that need to be looked at, taking into account the potential for revitalization, etc. But there is so much potential that, even in the midst of the pandemic, there has been interest.