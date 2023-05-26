Why Acipet is upbeat about new licensing rounds in Colombia
Bnamericas Published: Friday, May 26, 2023
Upstream Location Mexican Mix Drilling rigs Production Onshore Natural Gas Crude oil Heavy oil Oil sands Politics Brent NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Shallow waters Legislation & Regulation Licensing & Concessions Social conflicts Subsea Shale gas Geological mapping / Surveys Exploration / Drilling Tight gas Offshore WTI Shale Oil Type of hydrocarbons Coalbed methane Deepwater
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
25,000+ projects in Latin America.
35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.