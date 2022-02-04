Mexico and United States
Q&A

Why controversial energy reforms could be ‘devastating’ for Mexico’s economy

Bnamericas Published: Friday, February 04, 2022
Financing Federal Government Legislation & Regulation Interest Rates Politics Inflation Electric Power Producer Clean Energy Transition Regulator Combined cycle Economics Other (Government - Associations - NGOs) Private Investment Transmission System Operator Legal issues / Legal Advice Electric Power Distributor

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address