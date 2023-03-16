Argentina to expand national fiber optics network in Patagonia
Argentina’s state satellite company Arsat will invest 2.46bn pesos (US$12.2mn) in a 256km extension of national fiber optics network Refefo in the provinces of Río Negro, Chubut and Santa Cruz.
The extension will cover the localities of Sierra Grande, Puerto Madryn, Trelew, Rawson, Garayalde, Pampa del Castillo, Diadema Argentina, Comodoro Rivadavia and Comodoro Luis Piedrabuena.
Works are expected to take 12 months. Regulator Enacom approved the plans, according to a press release.
Enacom also greenlighted an additional 17.5mn pesos for the audit of Refefo deployment and extension in Catamarca province and 6.6mn pesos more for the same purpose in the provinces of Jujuy, Salta and Tucumán.
Additionally, Enacom approved 249mn pesos in non-reimbursable contributions for Río Negro province to advance fiber optics deployment along the so-called green hydrogen route.
The network will connect Aguada Cecilio, Sierra Paileman, Arroyo Los Berros, Sierra Grande, Playas Doradas and Punta Colorada. State company Saltec will carry out the works.
Also, 41mn pesos in non-reimbursable contributions will go to ISP Fiber to deploy fiber optics in an industrial park in Río Negro’s General Roca town. About 80% of the funds will come from Enacom’s industrial park connectivity program.
Meanwhile, the universal service trust fund for new non-reimbursable contributions will provide 2.2bn pesos for connectivity in informal neighborhoods in Buenos Aires, Mendoza and Tucumán, as well as for connectivity at public institutions in Tucumán, among others.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: ICT (Argentina)
LatAm ICT regulators looking to deepen ties
Many of these have taken place within the context of the Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona - but few of are expected to lead to material mea...
HostDime looks to buy land for first Peru, Argentina datacenters this year
The company is looking to secure plots in Peru and Argentina later this year, BNamericas was told, while it also prepares for expansion in Bolivia ...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: CloudHQ Paulínia data center (GRU technological campus)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Cable submarino Firmina
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Norte Conectado Program (Infovia 02)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Norte Conectado Program (Infovia 03)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Norte Conectado Program (Infovia 04)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Huechuraba data storage center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 days ago
- Project: CloudHQ Rio de Janeiro data center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: CloudHQ Querétaro data center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Microsoft Cloud Services
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Broadband Installation for Integral Connectivity and Social Development of the Ica Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
Other companies in: ICT (Argentina)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: MercadoLibre Perú S.R.L.
- Company: MercadoLibre Ecuador Cia. Ltda.
- Company: MercadoLibre Colombia, Ltda.
- Company: MercadoLibre Chile Ltda.
- Company: Deremate.com de Uruguay S.A.
- Company: eBay Inc.
- Company: Thornburg Investment Management Inc.
- Company: Grupo Datco S.A. (Grupo Datco)
-
Argentine telecoms and IT holding company Datco provides IT infrastructure, communication services and hardware, as well as professional services and consulting in Argentina, Ch...
- Company: Nextel Communications Argentina S.R.L. (Nextel Argentina)
-
Nextel Communications Argentina S.R.L. (Nextel Argentina) provides wireless communication services, including digital cellular voice, messaging, data, international roaming, and...