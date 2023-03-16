Argentina
Argentina to expand national fiber optics network in Patagonia

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, March 16, 2023
Argentina’s state satellite company Arsat will invest 2.46bn pesos (US$12.2mn) in a 256km extension of national fiber optics network Refefo in the provinces of Río Negro, Chubut and Santa Cruz.

The extension will cover the localities of Sierra Grande, Puerto Madryn, Trelew, Rawson, Garayalde, Pampa del Castillo, Diadema Argentina, Comodoro Rivadavia and Comodoro Luis Piedrabuena.

Works are expected to take 12 months. Regulator Enacom approved the plans, according to a press release. 

Enacom also greenlighted an additional 17.5mn pesos for the audit of Refefo deployment and extension in Catamarca province and 6.6mn pesos more for the same purpose in the provinces of Jujuy, Salta and Tucumán.

Additionally, Enacom approved 249mn pesos in non-reimbursable contributions for Río Negro province to advance fiber optics deployment along the so-called green hydrogen route.

The network will connect Aguada Cecilio, Sierra Paileman, Arroyo Los Berros, Sierra Grande, Playas Doradas and Punta Colorada. State company Saltec will carry out the works.

Also, 41mn pesos in non-reimbursable contributions will go to ISP Fiber to deploy fiber optics in an industrial park in Río Negro’s General Roca town. About 80% of the funds will come from Enacom’s industrial park connectivity program.

Meanwhile, the universal service trust fund for new non-reimbursable contributions will provide 2.2bn pesos for connectivity in informal neighborhoods in Buenos Aires, Mendoza and Tucumán, as well as for connectivity at public institutions in Tucumán, among others.

