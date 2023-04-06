Argentina
Argentina’s construction sector remains optimistic despite weak February

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, April 06, 2023
February activity in Argentina’s construction sector fell 6.7% year-on-year, following a 2.6% increase in January, although public works are picking up.

Production of ceramic sanitary wares fell 23.1%, bricks 19% and flooring 28.1%, according to statistics agency INDEC. Production of materials linked to public works grew, however, with asphalt registering a 2.2% and concrete a 4.2% uptick.

In a survey, INDEC found that 61% of firms focused on private works and 54.1% focused on public works expect activity to remain flat in Q2. Also, 18.3% and 29.6% believe the sector will grow. 

One third of public works-focused firms expect associated programs to boost the sector and 27% of these firms are betting on reactivation of previous projects. 

Despite a recession outlook, public entities are expected to boost infrastructure spending as the general elections approach.

Buenos Aires province, where gubernatorial elections are also due, launched a 25bn-peso (US$118mn) contract to convert a section of provincial route 11 into a highway. 

Meanwhile, federal highway authority Vialidad Nacional is planning to open bids for 17 tenders during April, according to procurement platform Contrat.Ar. For example, bids for the 7bn-peso contract for the rehabilitation and maintenance of national route 11 in Santa Fe province will be opened on April 24.

Although sector activity fell, firms are betting on higher public infrastructure spending as the elections approach.

