February activity in Argentina’s construction sector fell 6.7% year-on-year, following a 2.6% increase in January, although public works are picking up.

Production of ceramic sanitary wares fell 23.1%, bricks 19% and flooring 28.1%, according to statistics agency INDEC. Production of materials linked to public works grew, however, with asphalt registering a 2.2% and concrete a 4.2% uptick.

In a survey, INDEC found that 61% of firms focused on private works and 54.1% focused on public works expect activity to remain flat in Q2. Also, 18.3% and 29.6% believe the sector will grow.

One third of public works-focused firms expect associated programs to boost the sector and 27% of these firms are betting on reactivation of previous projects.

Despite a recession outlook, public entities are expected to boost infrastructure spending as the general elections approach.

Buenos Aires province, where gubernatorial elections are also due, launched a 25bn-peso (US$118mn) contract to convert a section of provincial route 11 into a highway.

Meanwhile, federal highway authority Vialidad Nacional is planning to open bids for 17 tenders during April, according to procurement platform Contrat.Ar. For example, bids for the 7bn-peso contract for the rehabilitation and maintenance of national route 11 in Santa Fe province will be opened on April 24.