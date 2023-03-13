Argentina’s Pampa Energía is looking to expand oil’s share in its hydrocarbons mix amid forecast gas output growth and as liquefaction plant studies continue.

Gas currently accounts for around 90% of the firm’s upstream production.

Pampa – expecting gas output to keep climbing this year – is exploring options to ramp up oil production.

“We’re studying several alternatives,” CEO Gustavo Mariani told Pampa’s Q4 results call on Monday.

“We do want to increase, to balance a little bit more our production towards oil.”

One avenue, the call was told, is boosting exploration and production work at Vaca Muerta block Rincón Aranda, where Pampa has a 55% stake and TotalAustral 45%, according to data from the federal energy department.

Pampa estimated that 2023 oil and gas capex will be US$430mn, targeting the drilling and completion of 24 wells at unconventional gas areas El Mangrullo and Sierra Chata, as well as investment in facilities. Associated outlay was US$323mn in 2022.

This year’s capex plan is “one of the most aggressive” in recent years, Mariani said.

Accumulated capex for 2020-23 is forecast at US$1.1bn.

Mainly producing tight gas, Pampa is working to expand its shale gas output.

OIL

Pampa oil production was 5,700b/d in 4Q22, up 10% year-on-year, driven by higher foreign demand. In a results statement, Pampa said 83% of the volume sold in the quarter went to the domestic market, compared with 93% in 4Q21. Production in 2022 was 5,300b/d.

Argentine companies, including state-controlled oil firm YPF, are stepping on the production accelerator, with appetites whetted by the export market. Argentina’s biggest oil producer, YPF pumped out 226,000b/d in 2022, a rate expected to grow 8% this year.

PLAN GAS COMMITTMENTS

Pampa expects gas production to spike at 15.7Mm3/d around June-July – when the first section of the under-construction Vaca Muerta gas duct is due to come online. Pampa production was 9.5Mm3/d last quarter and 9.8Mm3/d over the whole year, largely capped by dispatch capacity limitations in the Neuquén basin – a problem the megaproject is designed to resolve. Production in 2021 was 8.0Mm3/d.

In December, Pampa was among upstream players whose production contracts under incentives scheme Plan Gas were extended to 2028.

For Pampa, officials extended, until 2028, 4.9Mm3/d at US$3.60/MMBTU and 2Mm3/d at US$3.35/MMBTU. In addition, Pampa was awarded a contract to provide annual flat volume of 4.8Mm3/d at US$3.49/MMBTU to help fill the 11Mm3/d capacity duct from July.

As well as supplying domestic demand, Pampa is tapping the Chilean market. Last month, the federal energy department authorized a Pampa request to export, on a take or pay basis, to Chile for a maximum of 1.31Mm3/d in May-June, Southern Cone winter months when domestic demand tends to spike in Argentina.

An objective of the gas sector is building firm, year-round exports to its neighbors. A 2022 decision linked to Plan Gas allows firm exports even in winter, prioritizing producers with the most competitive Plan Gas prices and/or committed volumes.

LNG PLANS

Via midstream gas unit TGS and US LNG solutions firm Excelerate Energy, Pampa is planning a modular gas liquefaction project at Bahía Blanca, Buenos Aires province.

Consulting firms are analyzing costs of the project, which involves an initial 2Mt/y unit.

An LNG bill, seen as vital to help unlock the major outlay required, is in the drafting phase.

Because the TGS-Excelerate project is relatively small and hence would receive limited benefits of scale, Mariani said fiscal incentives would be key.

“We need to be able to build a project that is very competitive internationally,” he said.

RENEWABLES

Pampa is expanding its renewable energy portfolio, with the focus squarely on power-purchase agreements with private offtakers.

As well as acquiring the 100MW La Rioja province wind farm Arauco last year for US$170mn, Pampa is part-way through an 81MW, US$128mn Buenos Aires wind farm expansion project, Pepe IV, due to be ready by end-June.

Pampa is also building the first phase, involving 94.5MW with a price tag of US$186mn, of the US$500mn Buenos Aires province wind park Pepe VI, which is expected to eventually have 300MW. The first phase is due online 2H24.

Also in the renewables arena, last year Pampa obtained 50% of Greenwind for US$20.5mn, giving the former full ownership. Greenwind has the 100MW Buenos Aires province wind park Mario Cebreiro.

Meanwhile last month, Pampa and JV partner YPF completed the commissioning of a 260MW combined-cycle conversion project at the Ensenada Barragán thermal power station in Buenos Aires province, taking the plant’s installed capacity to 827MW.

Pampa’s total installed capacity as of last year stood at 5.09GW, with hydropower accounting for 938MW, wind 324MW and thermoelectric 3.83GW.

Mariani said the company was keen on expanding its renewables footprint.

“We don’t have a target but we’d like to grow as much as possible with profitable projects,” Mariani said.