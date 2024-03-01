Argentina’s YPF approves conventional asset divestment strategy
Bnamericas Published: Friday, March 01, 2024
Drilling rigs Market Prices and Forecasts Natural Gas Licensing & Concessions Onshore Crude oil Shale gas Type of extraction Services for Companies Unconventionals Tight gas Shale Oil Demand Deepwater Conventionals Commodities Geological mapping / Surveys Trade Gas pipelines Exploration / Drilling Production Statistics
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
25,000+ projects in Latin America.
35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.