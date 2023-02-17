Arsat and Copitec sign a collaboration agreement in telecommunications
Copitec press release
This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish
The Professional Council of Telecommunications, Electronics and Computing Engineering (COPITEC) and Arsat signed an agreement to develop an institutional framework for cooperation and reciprocal complementation in terms of infrastructure and telecommunications services.
The objective is to join efforts for the development of the different telecommunications segments in which Arsat is a specialist: fiber optics, digital television, satellites and data center management, given the experience that the state satellite company has been accumulating from the Center National Data Center located in Benavídez, among others.
The agreement was signed by Facundo Leal, president of ARSAT, and Miguel Ángel Pesado, president of COPITEC, who highlighted not only the existing link between both institutions but also the possibility of joint involvement in the development of the satellite project led by the Council , the Lab Sat IoT, which brings together other scientific and technological institutes, as well as national universities and academia in general.
COPITEC offered the contribution of its professionals and technicians through the activities of its ICT commissions, audiovisual communications services, renewable energy, cybersecurity, information technology, and satellite affairs.
“ We are very happy with the bond we have because the progress that occurs in each meeting with the Council is significant. We want Arsat to become professional and COPITEC can contribute to this process. On our side, we also make ourselves available for those needs that arise within the framework of this agreement, and we value the sum of efforts to complement each other with the projects that arise from both institutions”, said Facundo Leal, president of Arsat. He added that, in this context, it is also Arsat's commitment to add more women to technical teams in order to encourage them to join this sector.
"Advancing with the signing of specific agreements is a sign of the commitment that we have from the Council to contribute to development, with professionals with the capacity to collaborate in the different segments of the telecommunications industry that we have proposed to address," said Miguel Ángel Pesado. , president of COPITEC.
As part of the agreement, Arsat will provide and assist the Council through its specialized services, infrastructures and human resources to develop and carry out technical work proposals, at the request of COPITEC, including data centers and transmission, satellite services, software and solutions. information technology, and connectivity, among other new ones that could arise as a result of cooperation.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: ICT (Argentina)
Argentina: Movistar signs an alliance with Metrotel for joint infrastructure deployment efforts
The agreement contemplates the sharing of infrastructure between the two companies to reach customers with greater speed and efficiency, through an...
Digitization of Civil Registry records in the province of Tucumán advances
Public Innovation and the Ministry of Government and Justice of Tucumán signed an agreement to digitize all the records generated in the Civil Regi...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Oracle Data Center in Mexico
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: South Pacific Submarine Cable (SPSC) (Cable Mistral)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Odata data center in Querétaro (DC QR01)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Second Level IV Data Center (Nebula)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: ZETTA Data Center Complex
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Refefo fiber optic backbone network update
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Once Datacenter
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Odata San Bernardo Data Center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Edge cloud location in Fortaleza
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Broadband Installation for Integral Connectivity and Social Development of the Ica Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
Other companies in: ICT (Argentina)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Unidad Ejecutora Central (UEC)
- Company: Cámara de Empresas de Tecnologías de Información de Argentina (Cessi)
-
La Cámara de Empresas de Software y Servicios informáticos (Cessi) is the Argentinean chamber associating and representing over 800 national and foreign firms engaged in the dev...
- Company: Iplan Networks - NSS S.A. (Iplan)
-
Iplan Networks (Iplan) is an Argentinean telecom firm founded in 1999 in Buenos Aires. Iplan is specialized in telephony, internet, cloud, and managed and professional services ...
- Company: Artes Gráficas Rioplatense S.A.(AGR)
- Company: Calipso Software S.A. (Calipso)
-
Calipso Software is an Argentine developer of software solutions operating since 1993. Calipso's software are mainly focused on ERP and CRM, including services of business intel...
- Company: Tata Consultancy Services Argentina S.A. (TCS Argentina)
-
Tata Consultancy Services Argentina S.A. is part of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. TCS Argentina started operations in 2005 and is part of a cluster also composed of Colombia an...
- Company: Globant S.A. (Globant)
-
Globant is an Argentine software development and maintenance company. It has a portfolio of business solutions ranging from software development and infrastructure management to...