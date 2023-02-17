Copitec press release

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

The Professional Council of Telecommunications, Electronics and Computing Engineering (COPITEC) and Arsat signed an agreement to develop an institutional framework for cooperation and reciprocal complementation in terms of infrastructure and telecommunications services.

The objective is to join efforts for the development of the different telecommunications segments in which Arsat is a specialist: fiber optics, digital television, satellites and data center management, given the experience that the state satellite company has been accumulating from the Center National Data Center located in Benavídez, among others.

The agreement was signed by Facundo Leal, president of ARSAT, and Miguel Ángel Pesado, president of COPITEC, who highlighted not only the existing link between both institutions but also the possibility of joint involvement in the development of the satellite project led by the Council , the Lab Sat IoT, which brings together other scientific and technological institutes, as well as national universities and academia in general.

COPITEC offered the contribution of its professionals and technicians through the activities of its ICT commissions, audiovisual communications services, renewable energy, cybersecurity, information technology, and satellite affairs.

“ We are very happy with the bond we have because the progress that occurs in each meeting with the Council is significant. We want Arsat to become professional and COPITEC can contribute to this process. On our side, we also make ourselves available for those needs that arise within the framework of this agreement, and we value the sum of efforts to complement each other with the projects that arise from both institutions”, said Facundo Leal, president of Arsat. He added that, in this context, it is also Arsat's commitment to add more women to technical teams in order to encourage them to join this sector.

"Advancing with the signing of specific agreements is a sign of the commitment that we have from the Council to contribute to development, with professionals with the capacity to collaborate in the different segments of the telecommunications industry that we have proposed to address," said Miguel Ángel Pesado. , president of COPITEC.

As part of the agreement, Arsat will provide and assist the Council through its specialized services, infrastructures and human resources to develop and carry out technical work proposals, at the request of COPITEC, including data centers and transmission, satellite services, software and solutions. information technology, and connectivity, among other new ones that could arise as a result of cooperation.