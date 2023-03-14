Chilean telecom Grupo GTD generated revenues of 427bn pesos (US$532mn) in 2022, up 15% from the 371bn pesos reported in 2021.

Gross profit was 136bn pesos, a 3.4% increase compared with 2021, while profit for the period was 4.90bn pesos, dropping 57% from 11.5bn pesos last year, according to the firm's latest results report.

The company provides business services in Chile and Peru and residential services in Chile. It also has a presence in Colombia, Ecuador and Spain, although these operations account for less than 5% of the group's revenues.

Internet and connectivity services (network access) represent most of the group's revenues, providing 125bn pesos and 108bn pesos in 2022, respectively. Television services generated 46.8bn pesos.

The biggest growth in revenues was seen in IT services, which surged 144% to 21.1bn pesos. In comparison, income from connectivity services was up 34%, internet 19%, telephony 6% and television 2%.

In a recent interview with Peruvian newspaper El Comercio, the general manager of GTD Perú, Sergio Mavila, said that demand for datacenter services and cloud consulting grew 112% last year in that country.

Revenues for GTD's Peruvian operation were up 56% to 47.4bn pesos in 2022, according to the company's results report, and it is looking to achieve 20% growth in Peru during 2023.

Business services are GTD's largest cash generator, producing revenues of 307bn pesos last year, with 245bn pesos coming from the operation in Chile.

Last year, CEO Fernando Gana told BNamericas that he expected the company to continue growing in digital transformation services for corporate clients and wholesale networks for telcos.

"We are an operator that is much more focused on infrastructure than services," the CEO told BNamericas previously.

The company has an investment plan that outlines spending US$600mn over five years to expand networks and build new datacenters in Peru and Colombia.

RESIDENTIAL BUSINESS

GTD's residential operations in Chile reported revenues of 120bn pesos, increasing 7% compared with 2021.

According to data from Chilean telecommunications regulator Subtel, as of December 31, 2022, GTD subsidiary Telefónica del Sur had a market share of 3.6% in TV services. In internet services, Grupo GTD had a 7.5% market share at the end of last year.

GTD's rivals in the Chilean internet market are VTR, Telefónica, Entel and Mundo.