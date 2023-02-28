Bahamas
Bahamas invites private firms to bid in major airport sector overhaul

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, February 28, 2023
The Bahamas will launch a pre-qualification bidding process on Wednesday for a major overhaul of its airport sector.

The government said in a release that it is inviting private sector concessionaires to “design, build, finance, operate and/or maintain” a total of 14 airports.

The projects will be carried out through a PPP scheme, where the ownership of the airports will be retained by the government and the private firms will be granted a concession and lease of up to 30 years. 

On Wednesday, the government will publish the project information memorandum and other relevant documents on the aviation department’s website (www.doabahamas.com).

Short-listed firms will then be invited to participate in the request for proposal stage, which is tentatively scheduled to be launched in May.

The process is part of the government’s program to identify and upgrade airports with attractive investment potential, whose first phase was launched in March last year.

“This next phase is considered a continuation and expansion of this initiative designed to drive traffic, improve operational efficiency, grow revenue and enhance the quality of service in the targeted airports,” said Kenneth Romer, Bahamas’ director of aviation.

The list with the 14 airports can be seen here.

