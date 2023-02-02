Bolivian state-run telco Entel has taken mobile broadband service to two underserved rural municipalities in Santa Cruz department.

Using resources from Prontis, a national program of social inclusion through telecommunications, Entel installed two new radio base stations (antennas) in the Santa Rosa de Lima (Pampa Grande municipality) and San Juan de la Ladera (Postrer Valle), according to the ministry of public works, services and housing.

The stations cost a combined 7.32mn Bolivians (US$1mn). The supplier of the equipment was not disclosed.

Coordinated by the ministry's telecoms department, Prontis is focused on taking connectivity to Bolivians living in rural and remote areas.

Recently, Entel set up an antenna as part of the Prontis program in Buena Vista, Beni department, close to the Brazilian border.

The telco previously said it planned to install 700 base stations in 2023 to expand telephony and internet services.

The company is expected to have ended 2022 with 10,200 base stations, up from 9,432 at the end of 2021.