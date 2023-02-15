Brazil's waterway transport regulator Antaq has authorized Compass Gás e Energia to hook up the floating, storage, regasification unit (FSRU) and commission the systems for its LNG regasification terminal in São Paulo state (TRSP).

The authorization is valid for 180 days, beginning on March 1.

A company that is part of the Cosan group, Compass plans to start operations at the terminal in June.

The plant comprises the FSRU and mooring dolphins to receive, unload and regasify LNG from foreign shipments to be delivered in Cubatão municipality.

With US$140mn capex and chartered with Höegh LNG Holdings, TRSP will have the capacity to regasify 14Mm3/d.

Compass is the owner of Comgás, a natural gas distributor in São Paulo state.

The company’s goal is to connect TRSP to the Subida da Serra gas pipeline, through which the fuel will be injected into Comgás’ distribution network.