Brazil approves Compass' FSRU hook-up
Brazil's waterway transport regulator Antaq has authorized Compass Gás e Energia to hook up the floating, storage, regasification unit (FSRU) and commission the systems for its LNG regasification terminal in São Paulo state (TRSP).
The authorization is valid for 180 days, beginning on March 1.
A company that is part of the Cosan group, Compass plans to start operations at the terminal in June.
The plant comprises the FSRU and mooring dolphins to receive, unload and regasify LNG from foreign shipments to be delivered in Cubatão municipality.
With US$140mn capex and chartered with Höegh LNG Holdings, TRSP will have the capacity to regasify 14Mm3/d.
Compass is the owner of Comgás, a natural gas distributor in São Paulo state.
The company’s goal is to connect TRSP to the Subida da Serra gas pipeline, through which the fuel will be injected into Comgás’ distribution network.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)
'We live the paradox of having a free market with low prices, but a high bill for consumers'
BNamericas talked to the president and two managers of Brazil’s association of large energy consumers.
Petrobras preparing new Colombia offshore exploration
The Brazilian state-run firm’s plan is to start work between April and June 2024.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: POT-T-568_OP3
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 days ago
- Project: POT-T-524_OP3
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 days ago
- Project: POT-T-654_OP3
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 days ago
- Project: POT-T-605_OP3
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 days ago
- Project: POT-T-437_OP3
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 days ago
- Project: POT-T-435_OP3
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 days ago
- Project: POT-T-355_OP3
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 days ago
- Project: POT-T-327_OP3
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 days ago
- Project: POT-T-304_OP3
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 days ago
- Project: POT-T-281_OP3
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 days ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Consórcio Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Sinopec Exploration and Production (Brazil) Ltda. (Consórcio Petrobras - Sinopec)
-
The Petrobras - Sinopec Consortium is a partnership formed by Petróleo Brasileiro SA and Sinopec Exploration and Production (Brazil) Ltda. for the implementation of the Block BM...
- Company: Carioca Christiani-Nielsen Engenharia S.A. (Carioca Engenharia)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Rochamar Agencia Maritima S.A. (Rochamar)
-
Rochamar is a Brazilian maritime agency company and part of the Chilean group Ultramar. It is part of the Ultramar Network, an alliance of agency companies that connect Argentin...
- Company: Sumitomo Corporation do Brasil S.A. (Sumitomo Brasil)
-
Founded in 1970, Sumitomo Corporation do Brasil, the local entity of Japanese conglomerate Sumitomo, operates in a diversity of sectors, such as metals and mineral resources, ch...
- Company: Vast Infraestrutura
-
We are a company dedicated to offering infrastructure and logistics solutions for the safe, clean, efficient and sustainable movement of liquids for the energy market.
- Company: Agribrasil
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: BSBIOS Passo Fundo