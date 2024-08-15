Brazil
News

Brazil energy roundup: Green hydrogen, new hybrid vessel and more

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, August 15, 2024
Crude oil Engineering Contractor Company Natural Gas Regulator Transmission System Operator Oil & Gas Companies Capex Electric Power Producer Transmission Lines Midstream Company Upstream Company Innovation Federal Government Deepwater Shallow waters Capacity New Stage Wind Onshore Wind Green Hydrogen Downstream Company Conventionals Offshore Wind

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

31,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

39,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

95,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address