Brazil lowered 2023 growth estimates to 1.6% from 2.1% and expects inflation to remain a challenge, while analysts won't rule out an even bleaker picture.

In 2022, the economy expanded 2.9%.

"The reduction of 0.49 basis points in GDP in 2023 took into consideration the economic indicators released since the last projection, which continued to show cooling at the margin, and more intense than previously projected lagged effects of monetary policy on activity and the credit money market," the economic policy department said in its quarterly report.

"The reduced liquidity prospects in the US and in other economies also contributed to the revision of the previous projection," it added.

"My estimate is for a GDP expansion of only 0.8% this year, because there is no room for the interest rate reduction the government has been defending for the near term. This is the fault of the government, which so far has not shown a realistic fiscal plan that points to a reduction in government spending," Jason Vieira, chief economist at Brazilian asset management firm Infinity Asset, told BNamericas.

The base rate is 13.75%, but the government is trying to pressure the central bank into a swift reduction.

However, the government underlined that an expected record grain harvest and a stronger mining sector, benefitting from China’s recovery, will fuel the economy.

For 2024, the government lowered the forecast to 2.34% from 2.5% but raised it to 2.76% from 2.5% for 2025.

Inflation is expected to hit 5.31% this year, up from the previous 4.60% estimate.

If this scenario materializes, this would be the third consecutive year in which inflation is much higher than the central bank target – 3.25% this year.

“I have my doubts about how effective the strategy that [President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva] wants to implement will be. If he insists on not imposing government spending control in the first year of his administration, in the latter years he will still have a country with difficult economic conditions and facing inflationary challenges,” said Vieira.

POLITICAL EFFECTS

Lula urged more public investments to cushion the impacts of monetary policy and pressured the central bank to lower the base rate. Although Lula acknowledged the negative effects of inflation, he also recognized that the absence of growth could increase social tensions.

In its first survey since Lula took office on January 1, pollster IPEC found that 41% of respondents considered the administration "good or excellent," while 24% said it was "bad or terrible" and 30% found it "regular."

Lula's predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, achieved 34% when he took office in 2019, while Lula won 51% when starting his first term in 2003 and 46% when he starting his second term in 2007.