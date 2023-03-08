Brazil’s state-run infrastructure firm Infra S.A. will hold a public hearing on the structuring of the concession for a 380km stretch of highway BR-163 in Mato Grosso do Sul state from March 22 to April 13.

"The project structured by Infra S.A. will include widening works of 67km, construction of 84km of additional lanes and other improvements," Infra S.A. said in a statement. An auction timetable was not unveiled.

Highway concessionaire CCR MSVia won the original 30-year contract in 2013 and assumed the concession in 2014 but returned it because traffic projections did not materialize.

Companies in Brazil may return concessions, but regulators also assess if compensation must be paid by either party.

BR-163 is Mato Grosso do Sul’s main highway. To make the asset more attractive, the Infra S.A. concession does not involve the highway’s entire length of 847km.