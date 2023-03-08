Brazil
Brazil plans public hearing for Mato Grosso do Sul highway concession

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, March 08, 2023
Brazil’s state-run infrastructure firm Infra S.A. will hold a public hearing on the structuring of the concession for a 380km stretch of highway BR-163 in Mato Grosso do Sul state from March 22 to April 13. 

"The project structured by Infra S.A. will include widening works of 67km, construction of 84km of additional lanes and other improvements," Infra S.A. said in a statement. An auction timetable was not unveiled.

Highway concessionaire CCR MSVia won the original 30-year contract in 2013 and assumed the concession in 2014 but returned it because traffic projections did not materialize.

Companies in Brazil may return concessions, but regulators also assess if compensation must be paid by either party.

BR-163 is Mato Grosso do Sul’s main highway. To make the asset more attractive, the Infra S.A. concession does not involve the highway’s entire length of 847km.

Brazil to invest over US$4bn in infrastructure this year

The amount is higher than that of the last four years combined.

Brazil’s railway pipeline surpasses US$30bn

A total of 39 projects have been approved by the sector regulator under the country’s authorization regime.

Brazil regulator advances US$10bn Rio de Janeiro-São Paulo train

What's driving the medium-term optimism of Brazil's train manufacturers?

Heavy rains could impact risk perception of São Paulo highway concessions

São Paulo develops major infrastructure plan

Brazil's Paraná state readies port terminal auction

Brazil plans US$160mn Sergipe roadworks tender

Brazil's train manufacturers looking at bleak 2023

Spotlight: Lula's plans to jump-start the economy

Puerto Rico issues LNG to H2 combined cycle generation plant call

PetroTal Announces Operations Update

SES and Mexican CFE TEIT Leverage SES-17 Satellite to Enable Free Broadband Hotspots across Mexico

Amid Chile renewables push, Engie readies 860MW of projects

Peru lawmakers restart debate on new elections

