Brazil to unveil details of major rail line tender
Bnamericas Published: Friday, September 22, 2023
Capex Federal Government Industrial Suppliers Construction Contractor Company Freight railway Industrial Materials Supplier EPC Contractor Company Tenders Logistics / Supply Chains Other (Contractor Companies) Public Investment Railway Operator Licensing & Concessions Industrial Equipment Supplier Contractor Companies Rolling stock Engineering Contractor Company
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
25,000+ projects in Latin America.
35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.