Brazilian miner Vale and Chinese sector players sign MOUs
Brazilian miner Vale and Chinese players signed a raft of agreements on several projects during the Brazil-China business seminar in Beijing.
One agreement relates to investment in the Morowali project in Indonesia, two to Vale's decarbonization agenda, two are MOUs with Chinese banks and two are related to cooperation with Chinese universities.
"As a partner of China for 50 years and a reliable supplier of raw materials for the Chinese steel industry, Vale has a long-term commitment to the Chinese market," Alexandre Silva D'Ambrosio (pictured), Vale's vice president of corporate and external affairs, said in a statement.
"We will continue to offer high-quality iron ore products to the country to support the continued development of its economy and further deepen our strategic partnership in sustainable mining and low-carbon solutions," added D'Ambrosio.
DETAILS
Subsidiary PT Vale Indonesia, Taiyuan Iron & Steel, Tisco, and Shangdong Xinhai Technology signed an investment agreement for a 73,000t/y ferronickel processing plant and supporting facilities.
The Morowali project, formerly known as Hadopi, was approved by Vale’s board in July 2022 and is expected to start in 2025.
A cooperation agreement with Baoshan Iron & Steel, a subsidiary of China Baowu, relates to the development of biochar in the steel industry. Although there are still no cases of industrial application in China, biomass energy is increasingly seen as a strategic route to low-carbon metallurgy. The agreement is part Vale's efforts to reduce scope 3 emissions by 15% by 2035.
The miner and major construction machinery group XCMG also signed a greenhouse emissions MOU to co-develop the world's first zero-emission motor grader for mining.
The machine, which is used to level mine accesses, will be tested at mines in the states of Minas Gerais and Pará. If tests turn out positive, Vale will buy several models. Currently, the company has 90 motor graders.
Vale is currently testing two electric 72t off-highway trucks manufactured by XCMG in Minas Gerais and in Indonesia.
FINANCING
The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and the Bank of China (BOC) also signed MOUs with Vale.
"According to the MOUs, the two Chinese banks intend to provide credit support to Vale through loan facilities, project finance, trade finance, asset finance, bank guarantees, among others," according to a press release.
"Vale and the two banks also intend to further deepen their collaboration in combating climate change, including green finance, renewable energy and other opportunities that arise from the energy transition," it added.
BRAZIL AND CHINA
Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and several ministers were planning to visit China this week, but the visit had to be postponed because Lula was diagnosed with bronchopneumonia.
Dozens of Brazilian business leaders traveled to China in anticipation of the trip and expected to close deals and forge partnerships.
Local media reported the visit could now take place on April 11.
China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and the Lula administration has further strengthened bilateral relations.
News in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)
The agreements cover financing and sustainable operations.
