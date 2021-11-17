Brazilian states considering expansion of Ferroeste railway project
The authorities in Brazil’s southern states of Paraná and Santa Catarina said they are discussing the viability of adding a 286km stretch to the Nova Ferroeste railway project.
Proposed by the Paraná government, Nova Ferroeste will be a new railroad between Maracaju, in Mato Grosso do Sul state, and the port of Paranaguá, in Paraná.
The original project comprises 1,304km and the federal government will offer it as a concession, with the auction set for the second quarter of 2022.
According to Paraná’s railway plan coordinator, Luiz Henrique Fagundes, the additional stretch would connect three states and have a positive impact on the country's productivity. “The west of Santa Catarina has a deficit of grains for the production of animal protein, there are more than five million tons per year of corn alone and much of it comes from Mato Grosso do Sul," he said in a press release.
Paraná and Santa Catarina officials will now carry out a demand-focused feasibility study with investment and revenue estimates.
