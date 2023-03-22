Brazil’s largest internet service provider Brisanet is considering new funding sources to support the deployment of its 5G network, CEO José Roberto Nogueira told investors in the company’s Q4 earnings call.

Nogueira said Brisanet is in a good cash position after recently raising 150mn reais (US$28.5mn) and with the company’s own cash generation projected for the year.

“Theoretically, we don't need fundraising for investment this year, but possibly at the end of the year for expansion in 2024,” the CEO said.

As previously reported, Brisanet is trimming down its 2023 capex to around 700mn reais given the tougher macro conditions and a reduction in fiber build-outs. In 2022, the company invested 857mn reais.

On top of the 2023 projected capex, Nogueira said Brisanet has 600mn reais in cash, and expects a further 500mn reais this year.

The company issued debentures in 2021 and 2022 worth 800mn reais.

According to Nogueira, Brisanet recently signed a 20-year loan with subsidized resources and interest at 4% per year, to invest in its 5G networks, which the CEO sees as very comfortable conditions and terms.

A second loan later this year would have the same characteristics.

“We are already working on other sources of funds mainly focused on 5G along these lines,” Nogueira said.

5G

Brisanet acquired blocks of frequencies in the 2.3GHz and 3.5GHz bands in the November 2021 spectrum auction, for coverage in Brazil's northeast and center-west regions.

Total investment planned for the 5G operation in the northeast is 2bn reais, of which 350mn reais are expected to be disbursed this year.

Last year, around 33% of Brisanet’s investments corresponded to 5G equipment, with Huawei being the main supplier.

The company plans to go live with 5G in over 40 cities in the northeast and in Ceará state capital Fortaleza by the end of this year.

Brisanet's network will use radios that radiate both 4G and 5G signals, as there are still many customers in those regions without access or with little access to LTE networks, said Nogueira.

All this 5G investment in 2023 should generate significant cash and revenue in 2024, added the CEO.

CLIENT BASE

Brisanet now has close to 6.3mn homes passed with fiber in 154 cities, and 1.1mn clients. The company's goal is to double the base in the coming years, without increasing costs.

That is because, according to Nogueira, most of the customer additions are in cities where the company already has homes passed with fiber.

The firm added about 257,000 customers last year, which Nogueira said makes Brisanet the fastest-growing company in new additions, considering both small and big carriers.

According to the CEO, the company has adjusted its operational efficiency with significant cost reductions in the last five years.

Brisanet posted net income of 60.7mn reais in full-2022, up from 2.2mn reais the year before, and net revenue of 985mn reais, up from 729mn reais.

Net debt soared to 744mn reais at year-end from 74.6mn reais at the end of 2021 on the back of rising financial expenses.