Brazil’s Brisanet mulls new funding for 5G by year-end
Brazil’s largest internet service provider Brisanet is considering new funding sources to support the deployment of its 5G network, CEO José Roberto Nogueira told investors in the company’s Q4 earnings call.
Nogueira said Brisanet is in a good cash position after recently raising 150mn reais (US$28.5mn) and with the company’s own cash generation projected for the year.
“Theoretically, we don't need fundraising for investment this year, but possibly at the end of the year for expansion in 2024,” the CEO said.
As previously reported, Brisanet is trimming down its 2023 capex to around 700mn reais given the tougher macro conditions and a reduction in fiber build-outs. In 2022, the company invested 857mn reais.
On top of the 2023 projected capex, Nogueira said Brisanet has 600mn reais in cash, and expects a further 500mn reais this year.
The company issued debentures in 2021 and 2022 worth 800mn reais.
According to Nogueira, Brisanet recently signed a 20-year loan with subsidized resources and interest at 4% per year, to invest in its 5G networks, which the CEO sees as very comfortable conditions and terms.
A second loan later this year would have the same characteristics.
“We are already working on other sources of funds mainly focused on 5G along these lines,” Nogueira said.
5G
Brisanet acquired blocks of frequencies in the 2.3GHz and 3.5GHz bands in the November 2021 spectrum auction, for coverage in Brazil's northeast and center-west regions.
Total investment planned for the 5G operation in the northeast is 2bn reais, of which 350mn reais are expected to be disbursed this year.
Last year, around 33% of Brisanet’s investments corresponded to 5G equipment, with Huawei being the main supplier.
The company plans to go live with 5G in over 40 cities in the northeast and in Ceará state capital Fortaleza by the end of this year.
Brisanet's network will use radios that radiate both 4G and 5G signals, as there are still many customers in those regions without access or with little access to LTE networks, said Nogueira.
All this 5G investment in 2023 should generate significant cash and revenue in 2024, added the CEO.
CLIENT BASE
Brisanet now has close to 6.3mn homes passed with fiber in 154 cities, and 1.1mn clients. The company's goal is to double the base in the coming years, without increasing costs.
That is because, according to Nogueira, most of the customer additions are in cities where the company already has homes passed with fiber.
The firm added about 257,000 customers last year, which Nogueira said makes Brisanet the fastest-growing company in new additions, considering both small and big carriers.
According to the CEO, the company has adjusted its operational efficiency with significant cost reductions in the last five years.
Brisanet posted net income of 60.7mn reais in full-2022, up from 2.2mn reais the year before, and net revenue of 985mn reais, up from 729mn reais.
Net debt soared to 744mn reais at year-end from 74.6mn reais at the end of 2021 on the back of rising financial expenses.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: ICT (Brazil)
Totvs posts record net revenue of R$4 billion in 2022, up 27%
Net revenue in 4Q22 reached a new quarterly record, totaling R$1.080 billion.
Vivo activates 5G in the 3.5GHz frequency in 8 more cities
Company announced 20 new locations in less than a week.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Norte Conectado Program (Infovia 04)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Huechuraba data storage center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: CloudHQ Rio de Janeiro data center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: CloudHQ Querétaro data center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Microsoft Cloud Services
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Broadband Installation for Integral Connectivity and Social Development of the Ica Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 weeks ago
- Project: Broadband Installation for Integral Connectivity and Social Development of the Amazon Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 weeks ago
- Project: Broadband Installation for Integral Connectivity and Social Development of the Puno Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 weeks ago
- Project: Broadband Installation for Integral Connectivity and Social Development of the Junín Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 weeks ago
- Project: Google data center in Uruguay (Teros)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 weeks ago
Other companies in: ICT (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Reason Tecnologia S.A. (Reason)
-
Brazil's Reason Tecnologia S.A. develops measurement and substation automation network products for transmission and distribution operators. It offers fault and disturbance moni...
- Company: Nexans Brasil S.A. (Nexans Brasil)
- Company: Ezentis Brasil S.A. (Ezentis Brasil)
- Company: MK Engenharia Eireli (MK Engenharia)