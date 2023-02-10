Brazil
Brazil's CCR to invest US$760mn in federal highways in 2023

Bnamericas Published: Friday, February 10, 2023
After a meeting with representatives of Brazil’s transport regulator ANTT, firm CCR announced investments of 4bn reais (US$760mn) in its five federal highway concessions.

"The meeting is part of ANTT's constant agenda for monitoring the execution of road concession contracts and supervision of works that bring benefits to the user of the granted stretches," according to an ANTT statement.

Among Brazil’s largest conglomerates, CCR manages state and federal highways, airports and holds urban mobility assets.

The company will also replace toll plazas with the free flow system in the Rio de Janeiro localities of Mangaratiba, Paraty and Itaguaí.

ECORODOVIAS

ANTT officials also met with representatives of CCR competitor Ecorodovias

"During the meeting, Ecorodovias' board detailed the progress of activities for its seven federal concessions. The main highlight was the Ecovias do Araguaia concession, which started in October 2021. Achievements were presented, such as the construction of embankments, installation of protection and security elements, completion of special artworks, surface and deep drainage operations, implementation of vertical signage," ANTT said.

Ecorodovias did not unveil an investment plan but detailed progress and projections regarding the EcoRioMinas, EcoSul, Eco101, Ecovias do Cerrado, Eco050 and EcoPonte contracts.

Brazil's BNDES to invest up to US$190mn in infra investment funds of Vinci Partners

The investment will be made via the federal development bank’s equity arm BNDESPar.

Brazil's Minas Gerais state publishes notice for MG-415 roadworks

The state wants 37km to be paved and pay US$11mn.

Paraná state to offer concession for Ferroeste railway expansion in 2023

Switching track: Lula to rely on PPPs to drive rail investments

Brazil plans public hearings on highway concessions

São Paulo governor-elect fights for port authority privatization

Under Lula, Brazil won't privatize any more state-run port operators

Brazil's Comporte wins auction to privatize Minas Gerais rail firm

Incoming BNDES chief pledges no return to subsidized loans

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

Why Uruguay's planned 5G tender has sparked controversy

McEwen Copper ready to start work at US$2.4bn Argentina copper project

Snapshot: Panama's road and rail works

Mexico govt dodged 50 injunctions against Maya train

Spotlight: 3 major Mexican infra tenders planned for this year

