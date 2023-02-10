After a meeting with representatives of Brazil’s transport regulator ANTT, firm CCR announced investments of 4bn reais (US$760mn) in its five federal highway concessions.

"The meeting is part of ANTT's constant agenda for monitoring the execution of road concession contracts and supervision of works that bring benefits to the user of the granted stretches," according to an ANTT statement.

Among Brazil’s largest conglomerates, CCR manages state and federal highways, airports and holds urban mobility assets.

The company will also replace toll plazas with the free flow system in the Rio de Janeiro localities of Mangaratiba, Paraty and Itaguaí.

ECORODOVIAS

ANTT officials also met with representatives of CCR competitor Ecorodovias.

"During the meeting, Ecorodovias' board detailed the progress of activities for its seven federal concessions. The main highlight was the Ecovias do Araguaia concession, which started in October 2021. Achievements were presented, such as the construction of embankments, installation of protection and security elements, completion of special artworks, surface and deep drainage operations, implementation of vertical signage," ANTT said.

Ecorodovias did not unveil an investment plan but detailed progress and projections regarding the EcoRioMinas, EcoSul, Eco101, Ecovias do Cerrado, Eco050 and EcoPonte contracts.