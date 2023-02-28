Brazil
News

Brazil's Conasa acquires full control of water concessionaire Águas do Sertão

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Water utilities Other (Infrastructure Operators) Water and Sewage Company Licensing & Concessions Mergers & Acquisitions
Brazil's Conasa acquires full control of water concessionaire Águas do Sertão

Brazilian infrastructure company Conasa acquired full control of water and sewerage concessionaire Águas do Sertão, which serves northeast state Alagoas.

Conasa, which already had 50% of the firm, acquired the remaining stake from engineering company Allonda Ambiental for an undisclosed amount.

Águas do Sertão won an auction in 2021 held by the Alagoas state government for the concession to provide water and sewerage services in certain municipalities, covering a total of around 600,000 people.

Under the 35-year concession contract, Águas do Sertão is investing 2.09bn reais (US$400mn).

The acquisition is in line with the growth strategy of Conasa Infraestrutura, which is present in nine states and has more than 2,200 employees, according to a statement.

“We will give full support to comply with the concession contract and carry out the investments that are so important for the 34 municipalities that are part of the operation," said Mario Marcondes Neto, the CEO of Conasa and chairman of Aquas do Sertão.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Water & Waste (Brazil)

Brazil sanitation player Aegea gets US$3.6bn financing from BNDES

Brazil sanitation player Aegea gets US$3.6bn financing from BNDES

The funds from the development bank will help Aegea finance works that are included in two concessions in Rio de Janeiro state.

Brazil project finance expected to remain vibrant next year

Brazil project finance expected to remain vibrant next year

The sanitation sector alone will need nearly US$3bn, BNamericas was told.

Brazil encourages regional actors to attract private waste disposal players

Brazil encourages regional actors to attract private waste disposal players

Brazil electricity reform could 'spark a revolution'

Brazil electricity reform could 'spark a revolution'

São Paulo to retain minority stake in water company

São Paulo to retain minority stake in water company

Rio Grande do Sul sets date and price to privatize water utility

Rio Grande do Sul sets date and price to privatize water utility

Why Brazil's BNDES is 'very welcome' to finance sanitation projects

Why Brazil's BNDES is 'very welcome' to finance sanitation projects

Brazil approves US$3.8bn in debenture issues by sanitation firms

Brazil approves US$3.8bn in debenture issues by sanitation firms

Brazil: Aegea Saneamento and BNDES sign partnership for forest restoration

Brazil: Aegea Saneamento and BNDES sign partnership for forest restoration

How water utility Copasa plans to accelerate investments

How water utility Copasa plans to accelerate investments

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Water & Waste (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Water & Waste projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Water & Waste (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Water & Waste companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Consórcio Concremat-JNS
  • The Concremat-JNS Consortium is a partnership formed by Concremat Engineering and Technology SA and JNS Engineering, Consulting and Management Ltda. for the implementation of th...
  • Company: Consórcio Augusto Velloso-Trail-VAD
  • Consórcio Augusto Velloso-Trail-VAD is a company formed by Construtora Augusto Velloso SA and Trail Infraestrutura Ltda. for the execution of the Phase IV Tietê river cleanup pr...
  • Company: TPF Engenharia Ltda.  (TPF Engenharia)
  • The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
  • Company: Iguá Saneamento S.A.  (Iguá Saneamento)
  • Iguá Saneamento, formerly CAB Ambiental, is a Brazilian water and sewerage services supplier for urban areas. Iguá Saneamento's organizational structure is split in six business...
  • Company: General Water S.A.  (General Water)
  • General Water is a private Brazilian company aimed at the supply, treatment and reuse of water resources. General Water is specialized in the development, operation and maintena...

Latest news

Aura Minerals announces capex plans for 2023

Aura Minerals announces capex plans for 2023

Brazil's Conasa acquires full control of water concessionaire Águas do Sertão

Brazil's Conasa acquires full control of water concessionaire Águas do Sertão

Colombia infrastructure watch: Railroad corridor, airport investments, toll road

Colombia infrastructure watch: Railroad corridor, airport investments, toll road

Brazil's Vale to boost output of high-quality iron ore

Brazil's Vale to boost output of high-quality iron ore

Hydro, natural gas to maintain dominance in Peru energy matrix

Hydro, natural gas to maintain dominance in Peru energy matrix