Brazilian infrastructure company Conasa acquired full control of water and sewerage concessionaire Águas do Sertão, which serves northeast state Alagoas.

Conasa, which already had 50% of the firm, acquired the remaining stake from engineering company Allonda Ambiental for an undisclosed amount.

Águas do Sertão won an auction in 2021 held by the Alagoas state government for the concession to provide water and sewerage services in certain municipalities, covering a total of around 600,000 people.

Under the 35-year concession contract, Águas do Sertão is investing 2.09bn reais (US$400mn).

The acquisition is in line with the growth strategy of Conasa Infraestrutura, which is present in nine states and has more than 2,200 employees, according to a statement.

“We will give full support to comply with the concession contract and carry out the investments that are so important for the 34 municipalities that are part of the operation," said Mario Marcondes Neto, the CEO of Conasa and chairman of Aquas do Sertão.