Brazil's Copel close to finishing studies for thermal plant sale
Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Electric Power Companies Electric Power Producer Capacity Electric Power Trader Power purchase agreement (PPA) Natural Gas Distribution Transmission Lines Transmission System Operator Distributed Generation Mergers & Acquisitions Electric Power Distributor Hydro Dam Privatization Photovoltaic Onshore Wind
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.